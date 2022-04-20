A controversial TikTok account, Libs of TikTok, has ignited a debate around doxxing people on social media.

Now, Elon Musk has liked one of their tweets and people are losing their minds.

To recap, Libs of TikTok is an account that began reposting videos from liberal people in the United States.It has been suspended twice from Twitter and once from TikTok.

After her article for The Washington Postwas published, journalist Taylor Lorenz was accused of doxxing the woman behind the account. While the woman asked to remain anonymous in the mainstream news, breadcrumbs across the internet helped Lorenz uncover her real name.

Lorenz slammed the account as an "agenda-setter in right-wing online discourse."

She added: "The account has been promoted by podcast host Joe Rogan, and it’s been featured in the New York Post, the Federalist, the Post Millennial and a slew of other right-wing news sites."

Well now, the Tesla CEO has liked a satirical article that pokes fun at the reaction from liberals.





The Libs of TikTok Twitter reposted an article titled: 'Liberals Raise Concerns About Account That's Making Them Look Bad By Just Sharing Their Actual Words.' It was published by The Babylon Bee, a conservative Christian news satire website.



"Liberals are worried that the popular Libs of TikTok account is making them look 'bad, stupid, and completely out of touch with reality,'" they penned.



"According to multiple sources, it's doing this by just sharing their actual words, according to leftists who have raised concerns about the targeted harassment of their ideas by just sharing their ideas."

The article continued to mock the idea that liberals were angered by their own content. In one hypothetical interview, the article wrote:

"'Yes, I posted that video of myself screaming about teaching gender ideology to kindergartners,' said local Portland teacher Marie Walsky. 'But it was just intended for psychotic people on TikTok to consume—I never meant for normal people with regular thoughts and feelings to see it. By sharing my ideas, the Libs of TikTok account is making me look like a real dummy.'

'When I screamed at the sky because someone misgendered me, I never thought someone would amplify that to a wider audience and make me look like a completely unhinged psychopath. By, you know, just sharing exactly what I actually did.'

They jokingly concluded: "At publishing time, Taylor Lorenz was knocking on the door of the author of this Babylon Bee article."

