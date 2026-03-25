Elon Musk has dropped a behind-the-scenes look at his Optimus (or Tesla Bot) robot, offering glimpses of workers in the office, the engineering labs, and "developing a product that's going to change the world".

The footage, which has already racked up a staggering 26 million views, shows employees explaining what to expect at the facility producing the robots.

"You can expect to be involved in working on manufacturing equipment, as well as getting your hands dirty assembling the boxes that you've designed," David, an engineering technician, shared.

"We are getting very close to the human functionality and form factor," another worker declared.

One employee described the dystopian office as feeling like a "sci-fi movie". But the attention soon shifted to the robots themselves, with Optimus strolling around the office and carrying out day-to-day tasks, including doing laundry and cleaning up after lunch.

Viewers inevitably weighed in on the footage, with a mix of fascination and caution.

"Optimus is going to be the biggest product in human history. It's going to completely revolutionize the world. We are going to hit post scarcity in our lifetime," one wrote.

Another added: "Cannot express how gassed up I am to not have to do f***ing dishes or laundry again."

Meanwhile, a third quipped: "Am I the only one completely terrified by these things?"

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