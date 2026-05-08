President Donald Trump is not known for mincing words or filtering his thoughts, a fact that has become especially evident in the way he has responded to female reporters during press conferences.

Trump recently made a surprise visit to the Lincoln Memorial alongside other members of the administration. The National Mall landmark is currently undergoing a renovation to tackle the dirt and trash around the area ahead of the US's 250th anniversary celebrations later this year.

It was then that ABC's Senior Political Correspondent Rachel Scott asked him a seemingly innocent question: "Mr. President, you are here against the backdrop of the war in Iran. Why focus on all these projects right now? We’re still seeing gas prices soaring?"

Trump first started by answering the question at hand, "because I want to keep our country beautiful and safe".

He went on to claim that the memorial was "disgusting" before staff had removed "11 or 12 truckloads of garbage" last month as the pool project began.

"That’s not what our country is about," Trump said. "Our country is about beauty, cleanliness, safety, great people. Not a filthy capital.

Things started taking a personal turn when he quipped, "You probably don’t see dirt, but I do" before calling Scott's question "stupid".

"We’re fixing up the reflecting pond to the Lincoln Memorial, the Washington Monument, and you say, ‘Why are you fixing it up?’ Because you can understand dirt maybe better than I can, but I don’t allow it," he continued.

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