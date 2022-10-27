Elon Musk bizarrely rocked up to the Twitter HQ with a sink as he closes in on his $44b billion (£39.6 million) purchase of the social media platform.

On Wednesday (October 26), the Tesla CEO tweeted "Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!" along with a clip of himself in the lobby of the Twitter building.

The meaning of the phrase, "let that sink in," is to tell someone to process and have a think about what has been said before reacting to it. It’s a way to pause and think about a statement, situation, or action.

The tech mogul also changed his bio to "Chief Twit".

"A beautiful thing about Twitter is how it empowers citizen journalism – people are able to disseminate news without an establishment bias," Musk also tweeted.

At the time of writing, the closing of the deal has not yet been made official. Musk has a day to complete it, after a Delaware judge issued him the October 28 deadline or could face trial over the contract.

In April, the billionaire agreed to buy the company for $54.20 a share – which he later changed his mind about in July, citing bot and spam issues.

Twitter then sued him in Delaware Chancery Court to force the deal to go through. In a letter, Musk agreed to pay the full price.

Despite a tumultuous few months, Musk said he's "excited about the Twitter situation," during a recent Tesla earnings call.

"I think it's an asset that has just sort of languished for a long time but has incredible potential, although obviously myself and the other investors are overpaying for Twitter right now," he added.





