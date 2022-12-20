Elon Musk has broken his silence following his Twitter poll asking users to determine his future as the platform's CEO.

In a post on Sunday (18 December), the Twitter CEO, who also runs Tesla and SpaceX, asked: "Should I step down as head... I will abide by the results."

The question garnered over 15 million responses, with 57.7 per cent voting yes, he should step down.

Musk has now spoken out since the results were revealed, by replying to several followers of his.

One tweet that the billionaire found interesting was one user's suggestion that only paid Twitter Blue subscribers will be able to vote in future policy-related polls.

"Good point. Twitter will make that change," Musk responded.

The poll comes after the billionaire was mocked online for doxxing himself, by posting a photo at the World Cup final in Qatar.

Musk, who recently banned several prominent journalists from Twitter, said: "Same doxxing rules apply to 'journalists' as to everyone else." The comments were in reference to the suspension of @elonjet, an account that tracked his private jet using data available to the public.



Given that Musk suggested he didn't want people knowing his location, it was inevitable that Twitter would have something to say.

Musk tweeted a video of the closing ceremony just before kick-off adding: "At World Cup right now."

And yes everyone, more or less, said the same thing...

One joked: "He's just doxxed his exact location in real time, where’s his suspension?"

Another reiterated: "It appears @elonmusk has posted real time coordinates of the individual’s shown in this video. I believe this is now against the Twitter terms of service."

