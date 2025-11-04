Wicked cast congratulate Jonathan Bailey for being People's 'Sexiest Man Alive 2025'

The cast of Wicked has been quick to congratulate their co-star Jonathan Bailey after his crowning as People magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” for 2025.

In their messages, they praised not only his on-screen charisma but also his kindness and authenticity.

Jeff Goldblum described him as “the sexiest man not only on this planet, but in the solar system, in the universe, and any multiverse.”

Cynthia Erivo added: “Now the world knows what I’ve known all along.”

The accolade comes as Bailey takes centre-stage in the upcoming sequel Wicked: For Good due out on Friday 21st November 2025.

Why not read…

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings