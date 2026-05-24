Some Emily in Paris fans aren’t buying that the Netflix show is truly over

It looks like we're officially saying au revoir to Emily in Paris after it was confirmed the hit Netflix show will come to an end following its sixth and final season, which is currently in production.

The easy-watch comedy-drama first landed on the platform in 2020 and quickly built a loyal fanbase, spawning everything from viral fashion moments to supermarket merch collaborations.

Netflix confirmed the news on social media, writing: "From bonjour to au revoir. After six years, multiple cities, and countless memories, the final season has arrived - and it promises to be a farewell to remember."

Star Lily Collins also shared an emotional message with fans, writing: "After six unforgettable years playing Emily Cooper, I'm here to share that this upcoming sixth season will be our final.

"Season 6 will bring you everything you love about the show and serve as the final chapter in Emily's adventure of a lifetime. Our entire cast and crew are pouring our hearts into making this a fantastic farewell season, which we're now filming."





Fans have since flooded timelines with reactions, with one joking that the ending must have something to do with Emily’s visa finally expiring.

Another viewer wrote: "Why? Seeing a carefree girl travelling around Europe dressed incredibly was my only escape from the world."

However, many more refuse to buy the news, speculating that Emily could crop up in yet another city.

One hopeful fan suggested: "It's not really ending, they're just going to put a whole new spin on Emily being in another city. You watch."

Many more have urged the show to follow in Sex and the City's footsteps by releasing a film, while others call for a Slyvie spin-off. Played by French actress Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Sylvie has become one of the show’s standout figures, drawing attention season after season. Many fans now describe her as their new muse for 2026, drawn to her confidence, authority and unapologetic approach.

Speaking about the show’s final chapter, creator Darren Star said: "Making Emily in Paris with this extraordinary cast and crew has been the trip of a lifetime. As we embark on the final season, I am so grateful to Netflix, Paramount, and, most importantly, the fans who have taken this incredible journey with us.

"We can't wait to share this last chapter with you. Thank you for letting us be a part of your lives, inspiring your dreams of travel and your love of Paris. We will always have 'Emily in Paris!'"

Indy100 reached out to Netflix for comment

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