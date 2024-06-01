Eminem fans baffled by Pete Davidson cameo in new 'Houdini' music video

Guess who's back?

Eminem has officially made a comeback with his brand new single 'Houdini,' which racked up over 16 million views in 24 hours.

The song plays homage to his alter ego Slim Shady, with references to his past hit tracks including 'Without Me'.

The song was filled with celebrity name drops along the way, including a mention of Megan thee Stallion's 2020 conflict with Tory Lanes: "If I was to ask for Megan Thee Stallion if she would collab with me/ Would I really have a shot at a feat?”

There was also mention of R Kelly, as the 51-year-old rapped: “In the coupe leaning back my seat/ Bumpin’ R. Kelly’s favourite group the black guy pees."

He even jokingly took aim at his own kids: "F*** them f*** Dre, f***Jimmy, f*** me, f*** you, f*** my own kids they’re brats."

The video itself also featured a host of familiar faces including 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg and Dr Dre – but attention soon turned to his getaway driver who happened to be Pete Davidson.

At the end of the video, Eminem enters a car with no driver.

"Trust me, I'm a great driver," comedian Davidson says as he enters the car. "Don't worry, I just got my license back."

Fans soon turned to X/Twitter, with one asking: "Why the f*** is Pete Davidson in the new Eminem music video? Love it."

Another reiterated: "Pete Davidson dancing in Eminem’s music video? A wild SNL comic in the rap legend's den, what a dream come true!"

Meanwhile, a third unsuspecting fan wrote: "Pete Davidson featuring in an Eminem single wasn't on my list."

