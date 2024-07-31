Woman finds strangers in her swimming pool after ex-tenant rented it out

A Canadian woman was mortified to discover a bunch of strangers casually taking a dip in the swimming pool at her home.

Speaking to Noovo Info, Maryse Chaussé recalled returning home and finding a car in her parking spot.

"There was a little family swimming in the pool with three cute little girls," she said.

The family of five told the confused homeowner that they came across the pool on an app called Swimply, which allows people to rent pools by the hour.

They said they had paid $35 to enjoy the facilities. But as it turns out, it wasn't Maryse who made the listing. She claims it was a former tenant who moved out in 2022.

The description of the pool was reportedly authentic-looking, with various angles of the swimming pool and outdoor BBQ. There was even a disclaimer saying parties were forbidden, but music, pets, alcohol and smoking were allowed.

Maryse rang the police, who said they couldn't do anything as the family had not done anything criminal.

Despite her frustrations, Maryse shared her deeper concerns about safety.

"The ladder was removed because I had just done a major cleaning in the pool and they put it back," she told the publication, adding that she could have very well carried out a chemical clean and the family would not have known.

In a statement to the New York Post, a Swimply spokesperson said: "Swimply has a robust system in place to prevent, detect, and respond to fraudulent activities. We partner with several best-in-class identity and fraud detection companies to ensure our platform maintains a high standard of safety and can be trusted by our community."

"As with all marketplaces, bad actors sometimes attempt to misuse our platform. When a fraudulent listing is flagged to our team, we take immediate action."

