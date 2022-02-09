TikTok has a way of shaping beauty trends we see online and in real life. Though this can vary from bold colorful makeup looks to a more subtle aesthetic, one unforeseen trend has stood the test of time: fake freckles.

Where people with freckles might have previously felt the need to hide or reduce the appearance of their facial feature, freckles are now mimicked by the use of eyebrow pencils amongst other products.

When one woman shared a photo of herself on Twitter with her fake freckles on full display it quickly became the main focus of the conversation, with another woman having a particularly controversial take: falsified freckles have the same weight as blackface.

"MF fake Freckles? You're kidding right?" said Twitter user @HanlonSeana.

Screenshot Twitter

When a person questioned if there was "something wrong" with fake freckles, Seana replied, "It's literally the same thing as black face. You are appropriating my appearance that I had to suffer for in order to exploit the positive aspects but reap none of the negatives."

Another user chimed in to defend Seana's position and further explained, "Theres been an on/off debate whether people should be adding fake freckles to their skin because some people don't want freckles appropriated because they were bullied, beaten, mistreated, and name called over it and others say that freckles help bring light and love to them."

Of course, the hurtful practice of blackface—which is defined as dark makeup worn to mimic the appearance of a Black person and especially to mock or ridicule Black people—is not even remotely comparable to freckles.

Having freckles is not the same as having to endure centuries worth of racism and does not have the same ramifications as blackface, nor will it ever.

While a person might feel a bit insecure about having freckles, it's likened to a birth mark at best.

One person summed it up best in the replies: "More like some people are pretending they’re oppressed for something nobody is oppressed for, and other people are normal."

