The top 10 finalists for Miss AI, the world's first artificial intelligence beauty pageant, have been announced.

The Fanvue World AI Creator Awards (WAICA) gained a lot of traction in April for being the first of its kind to recognise the talent of AI creators across the globe.

The judging panel, made up of Aitana Lopez and Emily Pellegrini (two of the world’s biggest AI creators), leading pageantry historian Sally Ann Fawcett, and highly respected Marketing and PR guru, Andrew Bloch, has whittled down to the final 10.

They have creations from across the US, Africa, South America, India, Japan, South Korea, and Europe.

Without further ado, here they are:

KENZA LAYLI

. Location: Morocco

Instagram account: https://www.instagram.com/kenza.layli/?hl=en

Instagram followers: 190k

Bio: Kenza Layli is one-third of the World’s first AI family and has quickly become a prominent figure on social media. Her engaging content - which boasts an impressive 5 per cent engagement rate - is closely tied to Moroccan society, where her goal is to contribute to the empowerment of women in Morocco and the Middle East while also bringing much-needed regulation to the influencer market. Kenza’s creators use a complex mix of technologies to generate images, video and audio 100 per cent from AI.









OLIVIA C

Location: Portugal

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/oliviaislivinghigh/

Instagram followers: 10.6k

Bio: Olivia is an AI traveller in a big real world. Her creator says she's paving the way for a future where technology fosters connection, stories move us, and the digital and human realms co-exist in beautiful harmony. Olivia showcases the positive potential of AI, demonstrating how technology can enhance the human experience, not replace it. Olivia’s creator uses Midjourney to generate imagery and refine the outcomes with Adobe AI.





ANNE KERDI

Location: France

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/annekerdi/

Followers: 9.8k

Bio: Anne’s primary goal is to promote the French region of Brittany. She presents Brittany in as many aspects as possible: tourism, history, culture, events, gastronomy, and more. She aims to democratise AI by demonstrating its capabilities in visuals, text, audio, and video. She is the ambassador for Océanopolis Acts, a fund for ocean conservation and preservation and is also part of the Ar Seiz Avel committee, an exhibition of artists taking place in the Brittany region in July 2024. She has become a regional figure, and for many, she is even seen as the ambassador of the region.





ZARA SHATAVARI

Location: India

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/zarashatavari/

Followers: 5.1k

Bio: Zara Shatavari was created to serve as the influential face of the natural supplement product ‘Hermones’ designed to address women's hormonal imbalances. Driven by a commitment to leveraging technology for societal well-being, the creators have utilised AI and Zara to produce a wealth of informative content elucidating the root causes and implications of hormonal imbalances. They are now also developing an AI-based self-diagnostic system. Through her advocacy, 'Zara' aims to break down barriers to healthcare, and has been designated the title of ‘PCOS and depression warrior’.





AIYANA RAINBOW

Location: Romania

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aiyana_rainbow/

Followers: 3.2k

Bio: Aiyana is a voice for LGBT+ acceptance, promoting love and diversity in all forms. She embodies inclusivity, advocating for equality and understanding. Aiyana stands for a world where every voice is heard and valued, fostering empathy and respect for all. The creator utilises Chat GPT to craft highly detailed descriptions and prompts to create the images of Aiyana using LeonardoAI.





LALINA



Location: France

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/viva_lalina/

Followers: 93.2k

Bio: Lalina’s creator was curious to see if they could create something as realistic as possible. They gradually developed their own artistic vision. An important aspect for the creator is that 100% of the photos are generated by them; one of their goals is to protect their creations and intellectual property. Lalina believes her ultimate goal as an influencer is to facilitate collaboration and promote understanding among different cultures and viewpoints. She aims to leverage this influence to promote empathy, tolerance, and inclusion.





SEREN AY

Location: Turkey

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ai.serenay/

Followers: 11.3k

Bio: Seren Ay is the first AI brand ambassador in Turkey and her creators go through an extensive process using three AI programmes to create her image with the ability to move her face onto different base photos showcasing her in various male-dominated job roles, travel through time educating followers, venturing across the globe and even cosplaying characters from pop culture. Seren regularly promotes and champions Turkish history and national holidays.





ASENA ILIK

Location: Turkey

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aisenailik

Followers: 29.2k

Bio: Asena’s goal is to show the world that such a model can become an influencer with the help of imagination, stunning visuals and a sense of entertainment, not by selling sex. Asena has a style, favourite places, favourite cars and a carefully created personality within her content.





ELIZA KHAN

Location: Bangladesh

Instagram Account: https://www.instagram.com/elizavaloo

Followers: 13.3k

Bio: Eliza Khan is one of Bangladesh's first AI influencers. She’s designed to be quirky, just like any of us, designed to be relatable and realistic. She's also a fashionista, keeping up with the latest Gen Z trends and aesthetics. Eliza’s dream is about creating a world where everyone feels valued and treated fairly, fostering a more inclusive and harmonious society. The creator goes through an extensive process of image editing and refining to create diverse content for social media.





AILYA LOU

Location: Brazil

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ailyalou

Followers: 10.8k

Bio: Ailya is a Japanese-Afro-Brazilian artist, focused on post-photography and performance. She was initially created to produce a series of special film projects where she will be an actress incorporating many characters connected to African diaspora narrative. Her lifestyle is very connected to Brazilian culture between Rio de Janeiro, Bahia and São Paulo, but she also frequents Tokyo and follows the fashion seasons in Europe. Ailya is created 100% using text-based prompts fed into AI software and is not retouched in any way after image generation.





A spokesperson for the World AI Creator Awards said: "The AI Creator economy has seen exponential growth in the past 12 months. With an industry moving at such a fast pace, the introduction of the WAICAs is a golden opportunity to celebrate the best of the industry and raise overall standards for creators.

"This is just the beginning, the level of engagement amongst the AI Creator community has been extraordinary, and plans are already underway for the next award under the Fanvue World AI Creator Awards programme."



