Just when you thought you've seen everything, a new internet scam bursts in to dethrone the last. This time around? Teen Mom alumni Farrah Abraham's bottled poop slime.

We seriously wish we were joking but Abraham is really selling bottled poop slime with her face on it. Capitalism rules, no?

Apparently nowadays, going on a hit MTV show isn't enough. Abraham is making moves to grab a quick buck and it seems as though she's down for whatever it takes.

Before you get too freaked out, 'poop slime' is a bit different than your regular feces.

On the website where she's selling the product—which is a dedicated merch site she shares with her 12-year-old daughter Sophia—the poop slime is described as "limited time only Farah Abraham Poop Slime toy."

The toy also has Abraham's face plastered on it.

Screenshot of the website https://farrahsophiaabraham.com

At the beginning of January, the Teen Mom star announced she was sending her “blessings” in “a lucky jar" on OnlyFans, but when the video went viral Abraham claimed it was just a joke.

The video has since been deleted, though fans have continued to share it online. In the clip, Abraham explains that she will do a “number one" in a small jar and then send it.

Now, fans are accusing her of the poop slime toy as a way to save face after she was criticized for the leaked OnlyFans video.

"Talk about a reach to save face! 😂 Scroll back to Jan 5th to watch the video as attached on the next slide. Wow.. #FarrahAbraham must have been really embarrassed that her only fans video trying to sell her poop leaked to go to this extreme as a cover up," wrote one Instagram user.





