Fart vacuum device claims to ‘reduces the stench of flatulence’

Are you scrambling around aimlessly on the internet looking for the perfect gift for your friend, spouse or parents?

Well, have no fear; the fart vacuum is here to reduce the smell of flatulence.

You might be wondering what exactly this fart vacuum in question is. And we’re here to break it down.

The vacuum, also known as the FartVac, was created by Terdd Ferguessen and is essentially a hand-operated air pump that utilizes an activated carbon filter.

“FartVac is the world’s first fart vacuum and filtering system. Using a hand-activated air pump and an activated carbon filter, FartVac reduces the stench of flatulence. It is time to align norms and manners to what is healthy!” the product description reads.

It continues: “You can now fart without shame - no more pain while fighting nature and holding in gas.”

The description also notes that this is a great gift for the “gassy people in your life.”

So, how does the contraption work?

According to the website, the vacuum “removes the fart gas under your clothing and filters it with activated carbon technology.”

It also states that farts are “trapped” in our clothes and “don’t escape the fibers for about 5 seconds,” and that is the moment when FartVac can filter it out.

Although the process isn’t entirely clear, it seems pretty easy to navigate. Keeping this in mind, it should only put the vacuum nozzle down your pants, not in the actual nether regions.”

A legal disclaimer for the product says, “Do not insert any part of this product in your body. External use only.”

If you are still wondering if it will work on the most horrid levels of flatulence, the FAQs section has the answer: “There is no guarantee that FartVac will remove all the smell from your horrible gas.”

Also, if you fart a little too hard and it turns into a poop, the FatVac can’t help, and you need a “new pair of underwear, pants, and a good shower.”

Fair enough!

If people are complaining even after using the FatVac, the company recommends “a higher-fibre diet and an avoidance of meat and dairy.”

In conversation with Indy100, Ferguessen cited the reason for inventing the vacuum as the following: “Overall, I’m just trying to make the world a better and more comfortable place. Too many people are living in shame related to body appearance and function.

“Hopefully, the FartVac brings people humor and normalizes flatulence issues that affect all of us humans.”

The FartVac vacuum retails for US$9.99.

For more information visit their website as well as their YouTube channel.