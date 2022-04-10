A man has been widely criticised on Reddit after he asked his fiancee to remove one of her best friends as a bridesmaid from her wedding party because she works in pornography.

The husband-to-be consulted the notorious 'Am I the A**hole' Reddit forum about his conundrum which stems from the fact that his family are "staunchly religious."

He writes: "I'm engaged to my fiancée and we’ll be marrying in a few months. Right now we are both still deciding our wedding parties. So she is very close friends with an adult actress. She used to work adjacent to that industry and made a lot of connections and this one stuck.

"The friend is well known. Like I’m not going to say either her real name or stage name because she could be found very easily. Her face is also very recognizable to the point where if we go out to eat with her she will inevitably be asked for an autograph."

He goes on to state that he likes the woman and doesn't disapprove of her career at all but his family are so religious that his mother told him that "if the wedding was not held in a chapel she would not be attending."

Talk about a tough crowd...

He also adds that the woman is very recognisable and that he had seen some of her videos prior to meeting her. "I’ll fully admit that prior to meeting her, I had watched a few of her videos just because of how viral they are. I’m sure other guys there will have seen her videos too, and if something gets mentioned or pointed out it could cause so much drama that I really don’t want to deal with on the wedding day."

He also feared that the woman would distract from his wife as many would have seen her intimate videos online. He then explains that he approached the subject of removing the woman from the wedding party with his wife but it didn't go down too well.

"My fiancée was not happy. She told me that she is one of her closest friends and that she’s not moving her out of our wedding just to appease my mother."

The plot thickened when he told his partner that she "owed" him one as she had vetoed one of his choices for a groomsman as "he cheated on someone in the bridal party."

He concluded me by saying: "She felt it was unfair and now we’re at an impasse. She told me that the way I was behaving was gross and I was being an asshole." He also added a little caveat by saying that his family are paying for the wedding which doesn't make the situation any easier.

The overwhelming consensus on the thread was that he had completely overstepped the mark and that if his family was so religious then how would they recognise a porn star.

One person replied: "And how, pray, is this deeply religious family going to recognise an adult film actress? Anyone who recognises her has no right to be outraged."

Another said: "I believe this wholeheartedly: You cannot judge someone for what they do for a living if you engage in their labour. If you and your family watch adult videos, you have contributed to creating the demand for her work. It’s pretty audacious for you and your family to sit on your high horse and judge her for doing sex work when you’ve actively contributed to the market that requires it."

A third added: "If you don't grow a set and stick up for your wife your marriage is doomed. Bridesmaids are picked by the bride, not your family."

