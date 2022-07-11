Finland's prime minister Sanna Marin has been hailed "effortlessly cool" after attending a rock festival in Turku.

Ruisrock is Europe's second-oldest rock music event, dating back to 1970. Marin, 36, has been serving as the PM of Finland since 2019 and was the world's youngest prime minister when elected. She first entered Finnish parliament in 2015 as a member of the Social Democratic party.

Marin was spotted breaking stereotypes at the festival in a leather jacket and denim shorts. Her snap has attracted attention from across the world after a post went viral on Twitter with thousands of responses, retweets and likes.

"Don't even try to pretend that your prime minister is anywhere near as effortlessly cool as Sanna Marin at Ruisrock Festival this weekend," it read.

One user responded: "How cool would it be if we have a president like her?"

"Don't even try to pretend that hipster militarism is not your thing", another joked, while a third added: "Yes, 'cool level' may not be the best indicator of a prime minister’s job performance, but it sure doesn’t hurt. Finland’s Sanna Marin is setting a new bar."

Along with the photo of the stylish PM, one user wrote: "The social democrat PM of Finland, ladies and gentlemen. Yes, she can definitely pull off this outfit, but she also sounds like a pretty good egg."

The official Instagram account for the festival also posted the photo of Marin.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter







More users jumped on Twitter with their take, with some hilariously comparing to their own leader.









There were, however, a few cynical party poopers in the mix, with one saying: "There is nothing more postmodern than the infatuation with this girl. Her positive qualities, many as they are, do not make her a good leader. In fact, these qualities are totally irrelevant when it comes to her actual job."

Another added: "That's nice and all, but I started wishing ppl pay more attention to what politicians achieve in their line of work for the betterment of all, rather than how cool they look in shorts at a festival."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

