A clip of people fleeing from a reported active shooter during a 4 July firework display has gone viral.

The video was taken in Philadelphia where the person filming had a bird’s eye view of the scene below. As fireworks went off in the distance, on the ground, hundreds of panicked people could be seen running away and screaming in fear.

The terrifying clip was shared on Twitter by gun control activist David Hogg who is himself a survivor of a school shooting.

Hogg wrote: “This is the scene in Philadelphia during reported active shooter during firework show tonight.

“We need to stop debating and start acting on gun safety. All Americans- left and right do not want gun violence to continue. It doesn’t have to be this way.”

The clip has been viewed 2.5 million times, with many saying it’s the most American scene they could imagine.

Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson retweeted the clip, writing: “This is actually the most American thing I’ve ever seen.”

Another person wrote: “This is America. You ban kinder surprise eggs because they’re ‘dangerous’ but you don’t ban guns.

“Happy birthday.”

Someone else claimed: “The US is in free fall. No way around it. No way to sugarcoat it.”

“America is trauma. Like, y'all are not f**king okay,” another viewer wrote.

One person added: “This one short video perfectly encapsulates this nation.

“Fireworks exploding in celebration of American ‘greatness’ in the sky, while on the ground just beneath the show…

“…her people are running for their lives.”

It comes as a mass shooting at a 4 July parade in Highland Park, Illinois killed at least six people and injured many more.



