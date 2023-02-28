A fitness influencer has gone viral and sparked debate after getting into a hilarious argument with a member of the public over filming in a park.

In a clip that has been shared widely on social media, the influencer could be seen filming a video in a park discussing the 5k run she had just been on.

But, trouble began when a male member of the public came up and sat on the park bench directly behind her.

The influencer approached the man and said: “Excuse me, I’m just filming. Are you alright to go to another park bench?”

The man responded to her request by saying, “And?” and flat-out refused to move despite the fact she was filming on a live stream.

In the 2-minute and 50-second clip, the argument grew increasingly ridiculous, with the man asking the girl, “What, do you mean my face is ruining your shot?” and asking if she thought she was “Jesus” because she mentioned her followers. The woman also called the guy an "old man".

The man claimed that he sat on that particular bench every day and eventually, the influencer gave up and ended the video.

On Twitter, the video has been viewed 18.6 million times, while on TikTok it is at 2.3 million views. Judging by the comments, the majority of people appeared to be on the man’s side of the debate.

One person on Twitter wrote: “The most British argument ever I love it.”

Another said: “‘Behave yourself’, ‘Off you pop, carry on then’. These are the elegant, UK one liners I appreciate.”

Someone else argued: “That man was probably the most interesting thing her followers ever saw.”

“I can’t believe she thought he’d move,” one TikToker said.

