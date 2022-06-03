A Five Guys restaurant, positioned across to road from the main entrance at St Paul's Cathedral had people watching the Platinum Jubilee at home craving burgers for lunch.

As the likes of Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Boris Johnson made their way into the cathedral for the Service of Thanksgiving, which the Queen did not attend after experiencing 'discomfort' after Friday's activities, television cameras couldn't help but pick up the Five Guys restaurant where crowds had gathered outside.

Social media users joked that the fast-food chain was getting a huge amount of 'free advertising' thanks to the celebrations with others admitting that the constant sight of the Five Guys sign was giving them a hankering for burgers, despite it not even being midday yet.

Another joked: "This is not what I meant when I said I want booze with five guys" in response to the restaurant being spotted behind Boris Johnson, as the prime minister continues to deal with the Partygate scandal.

















































