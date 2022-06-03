A Five Guys restaurant, positioned across to road from the main entrance at St Paul's Cathedral had people watching the Platinum Jubilee at home craving burgers for lunch.
As the likes of Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Boris Johnson made their way into the cathedral for the Service of Thanksgiving, which the Queen did not attend after experiencing 'discomfort' after Friday's activities, television cameras couldn't help but pick up the Five Guys restaurant where crowds had gathered outside.
Social media users joked that the fast-food chain was getting a huge amount of 'free advertising' thanks to the celebrations with others admitting that the constant sight of the Five Guys sign was giving them a hankering for burgers, despite it not even being midday yet.
Another joked: "This is not what I meant when I said I want booze with five guys" in response to the restaurant being spotted behind Boris Johnson, as the prime minister continues to deal with the Partygate scandal.
\u201cRare sighting of the Johnsons with Five Guys that didn't involve breaking lockdown rules in their flat\u201d— Ashley (@Ashley) 1654252935
\u201c\u201cThis is not what I meant when I said I want booze with five guys\u201d #PlatinumJubilee #BorisJohnson\u201d— Robbie Sunderland (@Robbie Sunderland) 1654254599
\u201cThat Five Guys outlet is getting some great free publicity #boos\u201d— Tim Bisset (@Tim Bisset) 1654254654
\u201cIt\u2019s 2022, and it\u2019s funny or fitting to see the British monarchy coexisting with a big sign for Five Guys burgers.\u201d— Mary Beth Miotto MD MPH (@Mary Beth Miotto MD MPH) 1654255024
\u201cAnyone else found it funny how each time anyone went in St Paul\u2019s cathedral there was a shot of a five guys ?? \ud83d\ude02\ud83d\ude02\u201d— Kay (@Kay) 1654255083
\u201cI see there's a Five Guys fast food outlet across the road from St Paul's Cathedral. #Jubilee\u201d— Dr Matthew Fraser (@Dr Matthew Fraser) 1654250871
\u201cCan\u2019t believe there\u2019s a Five Guys directly opposite St Paul\u2019s Cathedral. That\u2019s like there being a KFC opposite the Pyramids in Cairo.\u201d— AFCVegan (@AFCVegan) 1654251569
\u201cI don\u2019t know why its so funny that Five Guys is in the background but it is\u201d— Josh Weller (@Josh Weller) 1654252592
\u201cThe Five Guys across from St. Paul's is the real star of the day.\n#Jubilee\u201d— wesinjapan (@wesinjapan) 1654251538
\u201cAnyone else suddenly really fancy a Five Guys and a Pizza Express?\u201d— Mikey Smith (@Mikey Smith) 1654250387
