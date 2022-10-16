A flat-earth conspiracy theorist took a spirit level on a plane to “prove” the earth is flat. He also filmed it... Presumably in the name of science?

Back in 2017 YouTuber D Marble flew from North Carolina to Seattle to see if the pilot would dip the nose of the plane to “compensate for curvature”.

He says in the video: "I recorded a 23-minute and 45 seconds time-lapse, which by those measurements means the plane travelled a little over 203 miles.

"According to curvature math given to explain the globe model, this should have resulted in the compensation of 5 miles of curvature. As you'll see there was no measurable compensation for curvature."

He went on to add that gravity is just a "theory" and that there should be "no more defending what we know to be true! Now we take the fight to the enemy." He also uses the hashtag #FEOFFENSIVE on his podcast aka 'Flat Earth Offensive.'

D Marble has gone viral thanks to his experiment.

In the five years since he shared the video, D Marble's clip has been viewed more than 1.6 million times.

In a comment that he added to the videos page three years ago he wrote: "If the earth is a globe at 24,901 miles in circumference, the equation for calculating curvature is 8 inches per mile squared. The plane travelled 203.85 miles. 203.85 × 203.85 = 41,554.82 41,554.82 × 8 = 332,438.56 Inches 332,438.56/12 = 27,703.21 Feet 27,703.21/5,280 = 5.24 miles There should have been well over 5 miles of downward tilt to make up for the earth's curvature over the course of 23 minutes and 45 seconds."

