Nathan Apodaca, also known as the Fleetwood Mac skater or 'Doggface', has been arrested by police in the US state of Idaho for the possession of marijuana.

TMZ reports that state troopers pulled over Apodaca in his red Chevy Silverado because he was driving with an expired registration tag. However, when officers approached the car they claimed that they could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle.

The officers also said that they found edibles in the glove compartment and that Apodaca admitted that there was marijuana in the truck after he had stepped out onto the street. Other items found in the car were reportedly THC gummies and a scraping tool with a sticky residue.

Apodaca was reportedly charged with possession of cannabis and drug paraphernalia. He was later released on a $600 bail.

However, when speaking to TMZ Apodaca gave a different account of the events. He said: "During the arrest, the officers failed to read me my Miranda rights. Initially, when officers found weed they said they were only going to write a ticket. They then found a gun and told me I was under arrest because I had a felony on my record and I wasn’t allowed to possess a firearm.

“However, I do not have a felony on my record, which I told the officers. Despite me telling them this, I was taken into custody. I was held in jail for several hours without bond before they told me they make a huge mistake. Then was told I was only being held on the weed charge and could bond out.”

Indy100 has contacted Idaho State Police for comment on the matter.

Apodaca shot to fame in 2020 after a video of him cruising along a highway and singing 'Dreams' by Fleetwood Mac and drinking Ocean Spray cran-raspberry juice went viral and turned him into an overnight star.

He has more than 2 million followers on Instagram alone with the original Dreams video receiving more than 12 million views at the time of writing, with even the band themselves expressing their love for the clip.





Apodaca's fame has since lead to him appearing in a Snoop Dogg music video which was released in March 2022.

