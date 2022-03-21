A viral TikTok skateboarder has skated his way into the rap game, making an appearance in a music video with Snoop Dogg.

Nathan Apodaca, who is known as @420doggface208 on the platform, went viral in 2020 after posting a video of himself skateboarding on the road to the classic Fleetwood Mac song "Dreams."

The song in question, called "Low Rider," is by Klypso, a California-based DJ and features Doggface, Snoop Dogg, and American funk band War.

The video also showcases other stars such as comedian George Lopez, Cheech and Chong, and plastic surgeon Dr. Miami.

"Who's going to take a trip? Who's going to take a trip with me?" Doggface could be heard rapping in the video.

TMZreports that the music video, which was filmed over the course of four days, cost a whopping $300,000 to produce, and $100,000 of that amount went to Snoop, who has no qualms with making features in commercials or videos. Another pretty penny went to the production.

The outlet also reported that parts of the music video were filmed at the "Who Am I" rapper's compound, while the rest was filmed at a Burbank studio.

The song also happens to be a spin-off of the original track (by War), so it doesn't come as too much of a surprise why the stars were chosen to make the cameo.

Cheech and Chong also played the initial "Low Rider" in their legendary movie "Up in Smoke."

The song also became the theme for George Lopez's self-titled sitcom series, George Lopez.

Check out a snippet of "Low Rider" below:

Klypso - Low Rider feat. Snoop Dogg, Doggface and War (Official Music Video Snippet) www.youtube.com

The complete song is set to be released on April 20.

