Flight attendant reveals why planes are always cold

There's no denying that planes are far too often on the chilly side, forcing travellers to pack a blanket or extra layer in preparation. But now, one flight attendant has revealed the unexpected reason as to why that is.

According to Canadian flight attendant Vanessa Settimi, cabin crew have no control over the temperature on board.

"Temperature in the cabin is controlled by the pilots," Settimi told Reader's Digest. "So even though travellers often ask to get the temperature turned up during flights, it is kept on the cooler side."

Cooler temperatures are said to help the passengers' wellbeing, especially when it comes to motion sickness during turbulence.

"Now this might just be the flight attendant in me, but you will never catch me flying as a traveller in sandals and a tank top," she said, adding that her go-to outfit consists of long pants, a T-shirt, running shoes and a zip-up hoodie.

On the topic of flight wear, another member of staff suggested that passengers can be denied boarding a flight if dressed inappropriately.

Sandra Jeenie Kwon (@jeenie.weenie) has garnered a staggering 10.5 million followers online for her insightful travel videos and storytimes during her time as a cabin crew.

"Beware! Airlines can deny you boarding for these reasons," she penned as the caption before launching into several little-known facts.

When it comes to dress sense, she claimed that some airlines can remove a passenger if they're dressed inappropriately.

"Some airlines will actually deny you boarding if you’re wearing something a little bit too sexy," she said.



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.