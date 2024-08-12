Vet urges people to not feed pets these common kitchen items

With approximately 12 million UK households owning a dog, it's no surprise there's a National Dog Day (26 August) dedicated to the nation's four-legged friends.

In 2004, the day was founded by animal welfare advocate and pet lifestyle expert Colleen Paige to celebrate all breeds and recognise the number of dogs that need to be rescued each year.

Now, Darren Watts, showroom design director at Wren Kitchens, veterinary surgeon at PetPlan, Brain Faulkner, and Dr Emma Scales-Theobald PhD from Canine Cottages have united to provide some little-known tips to support your pet's best interest, including warnings about common kitchen features and cupboard ingredients that could pose a risk.

Integrate food storage and rubbish disposal

While most households have a free-standing bin, Darren suggests incorporating rubbish disposal into cupboards or storage.

“Dogs can be attracted to the smell of food and scraps within your rubbish bin, leading them to rummaging and creating mess, or worst-case scenario, hurting themselves on sharp objects in the process," he said.

"Look to integrate bins into your cabinetry to not only keep your dog safe but create extra space within your kitchen and maintain a sleek design in your space.”

Create a designated dog section

To separate food preparation and dining areas from your dog’s space within the kitchen, Darren says to consider creating a designated area for your pooch.

He said: “A clever design idea is to integrate dog food and water bowls into the side of a kitchen unit to avoid spillage or tripping over loose bowls. You can also create an empty space below your worktop to place the dog bed in to create space and reduce obstacles, to limit kitchen traffic. This design hack is exceptionally good for awkwardly shaped kitchens or smaller kitchens where space is limited.

"Additionally, you can store everything in one easy and convenient location. Stack pouches or dog treats vertically to save space. If your pet is taking any medication daily, use a pill organiser marked with the days of the week to help keep track.

"If your kitchen has a pull-out bin drawer, swap the rubbish bin for a large container and store dry cat or dog food in here with a scoop."

iStock

While many know the likes of chocolate, grapes and raisins are toxic for dogs, Dr Emma and Dr Brian share the surprising everyday foods you should keep far away from dogs in safe storage:

Chives and onions

These kitchen staples can be harmful to your pooch, according to Dr Emma, as she says: “These are part of the Allum family which is toxic for dogs because they contain a toxin called organosulfides, which can harm your dog’s red blood cells.”

Avocado and Guacamole

Although avocado is a nutritious ingredient for humans, Dr Emma warns “these contain persin, which can cause severe vomiting and diarrhoea in your dog. The avocado pit can also be a choking hazard.”

Raw potato

A cupboard staple in many households, this root vegetable is toxic for dogs, as Dr Emma explains it “contains solanine, which can be very toxic, even in small quantities”.

Cherries, Peaches and Plums

These delicious fruits “contain cyanide and are a choking hazard”, according to Dr Emma.

Dr Brian further explains: “It is the seeds and pits of apples, apricots, plums and cherries that contain cyanide, which in large doses can cause vomiting, an irregular heartbeat and possibly seizures.”

Lactose

Dr Brian explains most dogs are in fact lactose intolerant, and so should steer clear of the likes of milk, cream, and ice cream. He adds “lactose can cause diarrhoea, bloating and abdominal discomfort”.

Macadamia nuts

Fatty foods in general can be harmful to dogs, according to Dr Brian, as they can cause pancreatitis, a life-threatening illness. He specifically highlights macadamia nuts as a risk, adding: “The high-fat content of macadamia nuts makes them poisonous for dogs. Symptoms of poisoning include vomiting, diarrhoea and lack of coordination.”

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.