'Four Lads in Jeans' meme given a 2024 update

The internet famous ‘Four Lads in Jeans’ meme has received a 2024 with the original guys reuniting to recreate it for a new video.

Back in 2019, four friends wearing extremely tight trousers were heading on a night out at a bar in Birmingham and took a group picture to remember the moment – little did they know that they had just taken what would become the Four Lads in Jeans meme.

The image quickly spread on social media because of how perfectly it encapsulated a specific type of British male at the time, and a statue was even made in its honour .

Now, the four friends, Alex Lacey, Jamie Philips, Kevin Rooney and Connor Humpage, have reunited and hilariously recreated the image in their current, baggier clothing.

In a video posted by the TikTok account of the Bullring & Grand Central shopping centre in Birmingham, the guys posed in the same order they had been standing in the picture from five years ago.

In the comments, people were shocked by how much the guy’s fashion choices had changed, with many calling it a “glow up”.



“It’s so cute they all learned together,” one person commented.

Another wrote: “GROWTH.”

Someone else argued: “This is the girlfriend effect for sure.”

One TikToker said: “Best glow up of the century.”

While the photo has delighted many internet users of the years, the four men in the picture have previously opened up about the negative side of becoming a viral meme , including the online abuse they have suffered.

