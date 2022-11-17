Viewers were left baffled after a Fox News guest compared the conflict between Ukraine and Russia that nearly brought the world to WWIII to Los Angeles gang warfare between the Bloods and Crips.

Recently, missiles hit Przewodow, a Polish border town near Ukraine, and killed two people.

Poland is a member of NATO, and the Russian attack on Polish territory could cause the entire alliance to go to war because of the North Atlantic Treaty's mutual defence clause called Article Five.

However, the leaders of Poland and NATO said that the missile that murdered the people at the Polish border was most likely set off by Ukrainian forces defending their country against Russian forces. But the situation appeared to be a mistake, rather than a deliberate attack.

But Ned Ryun, the CEO of American Majority, who was a guest on The Ingraham Angle, likened the conflict to the street gangs and how the US should have a say in how the funding and "peace talks."

"We should absolutely have a say. Zelensky is a corrupt oligarch who is a psychopath who clearly wants to drag us into nuclear war. Putin is a thug, fair enough," Ryun said.

He also believes that people want to centre the conflict around the fight for "democracy and freedom" but thinks the situation is more "Bloods vs Crips."

"And we're actually funding it. This is a proxy war that the US is primarily funding…If we have any say in leadership in the western hemisphere to say, 'We're not going to be funding this anymore. You're going to come to the peace negotiation table and we're going to do it immediately,'" Ryun said.

The Crips and Bloods are predominately African American gangs and originated in Los Angeles in the late 1960s and early 1970s, respectively.

According to the US Department of Justice, when the gangs started to deal rock cocaine in Los Angeles rock houses, the hefty sums of money produced afforded the gangs more power and influence.

Both gangs, who have a contentious rivalry with one another, have been featured in rap and hip-hop lyrics and music videos.

People on social media couldn't help but point out how "out of touch" the commentary was.

One person on Twitter wrote: "Could these people @IngrahamAngle @FoxNews be anymore out of touch?! I'm going to start calling more of this waste of airtime out."

"Makes sense if you view anyone not American as evil…" another added.

A third wrote: "Yeah, Russia's invasion of Ukraine is similar to a gang war.

Someone else simply added: "Wow… just wow!"

