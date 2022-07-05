Fancy a spontaneous Ibiza trip with a free hotel stay? Well, now it's possible.

The Zero Suite at Paradiso Art Hotel offers guests a free night's stay in a beautifully decorated, aesthetically pleasing room. Of course, there's a small catch – which could work well if you enjoy being the centre of attention.

The room is essentially a transparent box located in the hotel lobby and certainly "not suitable for wallflowers". Some may call it an art exhibition of some sort. While others could strike a resemblance between Joe Goldberg's underground glass cage. Ironically, there's a painting reading "YOU" above the bed.

The Paradiso website describes its unique take as: “A glass-walled room in the middle of Paradiso Art Hotel lobby where you can sleep one night for free.

"Not suitable for wallflowers. Also available for artistic performances, radio broadcasts, DJ sets…"

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter



Inevitably, once TikTok users heard the news, they had to try it out for themselves...







@abbie_john97 🌸 PARADISO ART HOTEL IBIZA 🌸 #zerosuite #glassroom #ibiza #paradiso #freeroom #crazygirl @caitlanfoster1 @megcoburn98





Another TikToker Olympia Anley stayed at the suite, sharing a video of her experience with the caption: "I’ve made a lot of friends tonight."



In a follow-up video, she explained, "people pressed against the glass," adding in separate video: “So for the people freaking out going, ‘Oh my God, they can see you’, yes, they can – the walls are glass.

“But there is a bathroom, you just go through here and it has a door and opaque walls.”

@olympiaanley i’ve made a lot of friends tonight #ibiza #paradiso #art





Meanwhile, a third viral TikTok gave curious viewers a tour of the hotel.





@ivetrodri NOCHE GRATIS EN IBIZA 📍#paradisoarthotel #free #ibiza





YouTuber Dwayne Muffin also vlogged his bizarre experience, saying: "All through the night I had people coming in and looking through the window – everybody was pretty respectful, nobody knocked on the window."





This is the strangest Hotel Room in Ibiza youtu.be





He concluded: "I can't say it's bad. It's cool. I don't know, I just feel like a piece of meat. Everyone's coming in and looking at me.



"It's a cool experience, don't get me wrong but I just feel like I need to get drunk. I don't want to, but I think I need to in order to sleep."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.