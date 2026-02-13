Friday the 13th's spookiest superstitions and where they originate

Every so often the 13th day of the month will land on a Friday setting an eerie vibe for those who are superstitious.

For centuries, 13 has been considered a universal unlucky number. It’s long been associated with bad omens like black cats, walking under ladders, broken mirrors, and more.

But for some, the anticipation of bad luck on the day has paralyzed them with fear, causing them to backtrack on their normal schedule to avoid getting caught in a negative situation.

To combat the negative energy, there are superstitions said to help increase good luck. Here are four superstitions and where they come from.

Avoiding flying on planes

While it may be because of the lore about Friday the 13th, there was one plane accident, Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571, that crashed into the Andes Mountains on October 13, 1972.

The date of the crash stuck with everyone and it is now considered unlucky to fly on the 13th of Friday.

But in reality, it is no more dangerous than any other day of the year and flights tend to be cheaper.

Not getting a haircut

A popular myth claims if you get your haircut on Friday the 13th someone in your family will die.

Cutting one’s hair following the death of a loved one is a tradition in Native American tribes and many other cultures.

Because of Friday the 13th’s unlucky nature, some believe if you cut your hair on this day you’re inviting a tragic situation, like a death in the family, into your life.

Throwing salt over your left shoulder

This classic superstition is often used when someone spills salt as a way to cancel out the impending bad luck.

But it can also be used on Friday the 13th to help decrease your chances of bad luck.

In ancient times, salt was a highly prized commodity, and wasting any by spilling it was equivalent to wasting money.

To avoid the devil catching you engaging in this horrific act, people would throw it over their left shoulder (the left side is associated with the devil) to either blind the devil or keep him at bay.

Avoiding setting sail

A big superstition among those who believe in them is avoiding setting sail on Friday the 13th.

Many believe to set sail on a voyage on a Friday, especially the 13th, is asking for bad luck and a horrific trip, while the origin of this is likely rooted in the bad luck of Fridays, and the number 13 there is an urban legend that ties along with it.

According to the legend, the Royal Navy had a ship, HMS Friday, meant to dispel any rumors that Friday was an unlucky day to set sail. But after setting sail on Friday the 13th, the ship was never heard from again.

It is completely untrue.

Of course, you can choose to embrace Friday the 13th.

Like Taylor Swift who has long-held her favorite (and lucky) number as 13.

