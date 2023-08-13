Family discover live frog in 'triple-washed' spinach packet

Kermit the Frog has always told us it’s not easy being green. But sometimes it’s not easy eating greens either.

At least, that is, not for one Michigan family, who made a shocking discovery when unpacking their weekly shop.

Amber Worrick told Fox 2 that her daughter screamed when she picked up the box of Earthbound Farms Organic Spinach only to find that there was a stowaway inside.

“My daughter was screaming, she was like ‘Oh my God, it’s a frog,” Worrick said.

“And I was like, ‘What?’”

The amphibian, which turned out to be a California native Pacific tree frog, was camouflaged among the leaves and still very much alive.

Worrick explained to the local news outlet that she hadn’t noticed anything unusual when she picked up the veg at a local supermarket.

“I didn’t see anything,” she insisted, adding that it “didn’t feel heavy” and she “didn’t feel anything wiggling.”

Naturally, she went back to the Meijir supermarket, in the town of Southfield, to return the goods, bringing the tiny intruder along with her.

The frog was soon booted from its plastic home and moved safely outdoors Fox 2

Representatives for the shop told Fox 2 that the frog had been relocated to a new home outside by their team members, and that it was “alive and well”.

Worrick seems to have been pleased at this result, telling the outlet: "I didn't want [the frog] to die, but I didn't want him in my food.”

The spinach brand’s parent company, Taylor Farms, reportedly sent a statement apologising for the unusual mishap and vowing to work hard to prevent similar occurrences in future.

Worrick was somewhat critical of them, however, saying of her purchase: "On the package, it says three times washed, or something like triple washed. I don't believe that it was washed or else they would have caught a whole live frog."

Still, she conceded: “Thank God I didn’t eat [it]”.

