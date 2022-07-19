Britain is so hot a woman says she fried an egg - inside her car.

Jill Hembury, 62, decided to use the blasting heatwave yesterday (18 July) for a spot of cooking. She managed to fry an egg on the dashboard of her car.

The gardener from St Werburgs, Bristol said: "Walking out of the front door is like walking out of an airplane in Spain! The egg only took 20 minutes to cook - it was hilarious!"

Using an old war-time thermometer to measure the heat, Jill claims the 32-year-old Honda Civic was at least 45 degrees Celsius.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter





SWNS

She said: "The thermometer actually went off the top when I placed it on the dashboard - it went to 45 degrees and then wouldn't go any further."

She explained the fun activity was one that was a tradition in her family whilst growing up.

The grandmother-of-eight revealed: "When we were kids we used to have these terracotta tiled windowsills - and they used to get red hot! We used to try cooking eggs on there with varying success. So I thought it would be fun to show my grandchildren these pictures."

Jill says this morning (19 July), she hopes to continue the tradition and cook herself a breakfast of toast, salmon and scrambled eggs.

SWNS

Jill added: "I would cook it all on the bonnet but there's no way it would have lasted with all the seagulls we have around it! I am going to try toasting my bread on the aerial and hope the gulls don't get it before I do!".

SWNS reporting by Lauren Beavis.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.