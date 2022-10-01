An article from the New York Times has caused a minor bit of controversy on social media after the world-famous newspaper published a recipe last month for a Full English breakfast.

For most lovers of a good full English, the best way to cook a full English breakfast with all the trimmings is to fry the sausages, bacon and eggs in a pan. Your beans or tinned tomatoes are heated up in a pot and of course, you've got to have some toast and there's only one way to toast bread, right? Don't say your putting it under the grill.

Well, the Times has an alternative way to cooking a full English and it involves cooking it all on one baking tray in the oven. The meal, includes Worcestshire sauce drizzled mushrooms (that's OK, they're allowed), sausages, bacon, tomatoes and toast. It does also mention baked beans but thankfully you don't have to put them in the oven with the toast also being cooked in a more conventional manner.

However, there is no mention of warming up the beans which is worrying...

To be honest, apart from the eggs going in the oven this doesn't sound that bad and is probably quite nice but the idea of messing with the time-honoured methods of cooking a full English has angered more than a few Brits.

















Don't knock it until you try it, that's all we'll say...

