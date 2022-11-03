Humans in the distant future could have deformed bodies, a second eyelid, and more as a result of too much technology.

In a recent research project commissioned by TollFreeForwarding.com, a 3D designer created a figure called "Mindy," a future version of ourselves due to tech-related issues.

These issues can stem from us looking down at our phones in our hands all the time or sitting in chairs with a hunched posture.

Read on to discover other afflictions that the future of humanity might expect.

Second eyelid

As odd as this is because many of us are exposed to harmful blue light, we evolutionally can develop this second eyelid to combat this.

Kasun Ratnayake, a researcher at the University of Toledo, said that the eye's lens could be developed to become a barrier to "incoming blue light" but not other wavelengths like green, yellow or red."

Tech neck

Technology can have significant effects on our necks, which has lamented a new condition, called "tech neck."

In a report from Health Matters, Dr. K. Daniel Riew of the New York-Presbyterian Orch Spine Hospital explained that the "muscles" in the neck

could become "overly tired and sore" because the muscles have to work much harder to keep our heads up.

Text claw

Text claw, a newly dubbed condition, is the result of gripping your smartphone and wrapping your fingers around it in a position for long periods of time.

"The way we hold our phones can cause strain in certain points of contact – causing 'text claw,' which is known as cubital tunnel syndrome," Dr Nikola Djordjevic from Med Alert Help told TollFreeForwarding.com.

Future humans can experience other issues: 90-degree elbow, a thicker skull, a smaller brain, and a hunched back.

Ways that we can avoid becoming like Mindy is making sure to exercise and stepping away from our smartphones, laptops, and TV screens for breaks.

