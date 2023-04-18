Gen Z shocked by 'incel attitudes' in American Pie movies

Gen Z has shared their thoughts about the American Pie films – and they're far from impressed.

In the late 90s, American Piebecame a hit film franchise, featuring the likes of Jason Biggs, Jennifer Coolidge and Chris Klein.

Widely believed to be those born between 1997 and 2012, Gen Z were tasked with watching one of the iconic films for the first time. One word sprung to mind: Problematic.

As per a report by Vice, the younger generation candidly slammed the film as "bordering on incel attitudes."

Taylor, 16, called American Pie "completely ridiculous" before suggesting that "men treat women with a lot more respect and equality" nowadays.

"It still annoyed me because the main characters are sexist losers and don’t deserve any female attention," Taylor added.

A second viewer, 18-year-old Olivia, said the men in the film "think they deserve sex" and likened them to having "incel" characteristics.

Meanwhile, Hannah, 17, called the scene where male characters film exchange student Nadia getting dressed "deeply problematic" before asking why the film didn't "even question the morality of doing this."

"It’s a huge violation of privacy and definitely a sexual offence for Jim to film her, let alone to then share that with his friends," she continued. "There is "no way a teen film made now would allow it."

Today's teens were also asked to watch other classic films, including Dude, Where’s My Car and Clueless.

"I didn’t make it to the end of this film, and I genuinely don’t get how anyone could actually sit there and watch the whole thing let alone find any of it funny," Hannah candidly said about Dude, Where’s My Car.

Olivia said she "hated all of it," but one scene, in particular, stood out to her as repulsive.

"The worst part is when Jesse gets a lap-dance from a stripper who turns out to be trans woman, or as they joke in the film ‘a gender-challenged male’, and then Jesse freaks out and starts wiping his tongue because he kissed her, and lifts up her skirt to see her bulge."

