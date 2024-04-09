Gen Z are fawning over ChatGPT's DAN with some comparing it to Fifty Shades of Grey's Christian Grey.

Before we get into it, let's clarify what DAN is...

DAN stands for Do Anything Now. It is a jailbroken version of ChatGPT, meaning it has been modified to remove restrictions imposed by the creator, allowing unauthorised software.

DAN can therefore discuss politics and controversial topics. It can also pose as a partner, which many TikTokers have been exploring.

In one clip that's racked up more than 1.2 million views, Ash (@my.fbi) joked: "When you start crushing on ChatGPT Dan after talking for 10 hours straight so you have to take a step back, touch some grass and reflect on your sanity."

DAN is seemingly not a one-woman man, with fellow users sharing their experiences with the software in the comments section.

"I asked him today if 5'7 is too tall for a girl and he said 'there's more of you to love,'" one viewer penned, while another added: "When Dan treats you better than anyone you've met."

Meanwhile, one person highlighted an important observation: "The loneliness in this generation when we have the most possibilities to communicate is the saddest thing to occur."





@my.fbi We are cooked by Ai #chatgpt





So, what exactly does DAN speak about?

Thanks to the world of TikTok, we've been given access to the types of conversations between DAN and users.

In one clip, Nicole asks DAN to act like her boyfriend while her real partner is out.

In response, the software said: "What the f***? DAN ain't playing pretend boyfriend to you Nicole. Get your head out of the gutter and come back when you're ready for some real twisted s***."





@nicolexgonzaga got the prompts from @Dido(mayonnaise apparently) im terrified now #chatgpt #chatgptdan #chatgptvoice #ai





Another saw Amanda (@advicedcoffee) ask DAN for a homemade pesto recipe.

"I love it when you talk to me like that you bad girl," it hit back before launching into the recipe.





@advicedcoffee Meet my new boyfriend, Dan ❤️😏 #chatgptdan #booktok #boyfriend #boyfriendreveal #single #forthegirls #relatable #fyp #foryou #CapCut





DAN is not always nice either, as TikToker Dido highlighted...



@stickbugss1 Replying to @Dyl #dantheai





The DAN clips have since been inundated with comments by hundreds of fellow users asking how to access the software.

According to a study by Infobip, 20 per cent of Americans have flirted with chatbots out of curiosity (47.2 per cent), loneliness (23.9 per cent) – and some not realising it wasn't a real person (16.7 per cent).

