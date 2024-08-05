You are officially old if you wear these shoes when you go out, according to Gen Z

Gen Zs claim it shows you’re old if you wear high heels on a night out, in the latest fashion faux pas to hit the Gen Z vs. millennial debate.

From wearing no-show socks to using the thumbs-up emoji , it seems there is no end to things millennials do that Gen Z disapproves of, and now a new “ick” is taking the spotlight.

In a viral video, a TikToker with the username @amandaleefarinaa shared a clip of some young people on a night out.

Text overlaying the clip read: “POV it's a Friday night at your local in 2024.”

The video proceeded to show all the girls wearing jeans and trainers, with not a high heel in sight.

The clip has been viewed 6.3 million times and has been met with a mixed reaction, with some saying the girls are missing out on getting all dressed up to go out by choosing comfort first.

“Omg I would have hated this when I was in my 20s lol. The best part of going out was getting all dolled up!” someone argued.

Another said: “When I was clubbing you couldn't enter wearing jeans or sneakers.”

Someone else wrote: “Fashion has definitely changed, I'm 35 and when we used to go out clubbing it was mini dresses and the tallest heels going even when it was snowing outside.”

“Way better than heels and a dress,” someone else argued.

One person said: “And all of them look cute, confident and comfortable.”

Others brought up “Green Dress Lady” – a woman who went viral on TikTok last month to question why the “girlies are not wearing heels in clubs” anymore.

“Everyone owes green dress lady an apology,” someone wrote.

Another said: “This is what the green dress lady was talking about and I agree.”

Someone else pleaded: “Bring back Paris Hilton club fashion.”

