Gen Z twice as likely to ditch work to attend a gig compared to millennials

Gen Z are twice as likely to spontaneously call in sick at work to attend a gig, compared to millennials.

Summer 2023 was jam-packed with exciting going-ons across the country, including yet another sold-out Glastonbury, Beyonce taking over UK stadiums and Elton John's highly anticipated Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

With festival and concert season reaching its peak, it was simply too hard for Gen Z to resist.

New YouGov research commissioned by viagogo found that 19 per cent said they'd put on an Oscar-worthy, tiny-violin performance to skip work at the last minute, compared to just 8 per cent of millennials.

When the overall population was quizzed on what other scenarios they’d skip for five-star seats, 21 per cent of UK women cheekily admitted they’d miss the birth of a family member, whilst 17 per cent of men chose to flake on a close friend’s wedding for the gig of a lifetime.







iStock

Furthermore, a staggering 43 per cent of Gen Z said they'd happily give up alcohol for half a year for their chance to be in the front row at their favourite gig.

Despite soaring ticket prices due to inflation post-pandemic, 61 per cent of Gen Z participants have already seen more than 25 concerts in their lifetime.

Social natives Gen Z are 10 per cent more likely than millennials to share content from live events on social media, but despite this - 84 per cent of fans insisted they put their phone down to enjoy their favourite song performed live.

Reflecting on their fondest memories, the data also revealed that 21 per cent of UK gig-goers consider their first concert more memorable than losing their virginity (13 per cent), their first kiss (16 per cent) or getting their first job (20 per cent).

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.











