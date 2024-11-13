Gen Z are ditching CVs and creating job applications on TikTok instead

Gen Z jobseekers are reinventing the application process by ditching traditional CV formats and creating TikTok videos instead.

Jackie (@jackiexvargas) is among the TikTokers breaking away from the traditional CV and application format. While the new-age approach has received a mixed response, careers expert Guy Thornton believes TikTok job applications are "a great way to stand out" in today's competitive job market.

Thornton, founder of Practice Aptitude Tests, has a feeling these "forward-thinking" applications could be here to stay.

"As more people see success from these videos, it’s likely that even more jobseekers will hop on this trend - and rightly so," he shared, adding that video applications are already quite common in the recruitment industry.

Thornton also noted that platforms including LinkedIn already encourage people to build professional identities online, "so it’s not unrealistic to think TikTok could become another medium for employability."

The digital age has reshaped what employers are looking for in candidates, with skills like creativity, adaptability, and digital fluency now among the most desired by recruiters.

"The employment industry has different values now than it did 10 years ago. Today, creative skills and digital fluency are in high demand, and a well-crafted TikTok job application can showcase these qualities perfectly," Thornton added.

"When you put yourself on a public platform, you’re not only showing your creativity but also your willingness to be seen, which is key in fields like public relations, marketing, and media It signals confidence, tech-savvyness, and an awareness of current trends."





@jackiexvargas my submission for the tiktok role :) @setactive #setactive #setactiveapplication #jobapplication #hireme #fypage #foryou #fypシ゚viral

Thornton rounded off with five tips to create a compelling TikTok job application:

Strike the right balance between professional and fun

"On a platform largely dedicated to funny videos, it can be easy to get carried away with humour.

"While incorporating your sense of humour is a great way to engage your audience, you want to keep things professional, showing that you’d be a great fit with the company’s culture."

Focus on your skills and experience

"Try to avoid waffling, and make sure that, in the short time you’ve got to grab their attention, you highlight all the skills and experience you have that would make you an excellent candidate for the role."

Make it visually appealing

"Attention spans are short on social media, so keep your video fast-paced, ensuring that your tone of voice is clear and concise. This can be achieved by creative edits, storytelling, or eye-catching visuals."

End with a call to action

"Close your video with a strong call to action, whether it’s inviting your employer to contact you, check out your other content, or reach out for an interview."

