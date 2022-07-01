A dad-to-be's actions at a gender reveal party have been branded a massive "red flag."

In a TikTok video uploaded by mum-to-be Hannah, she revealed she had the ideal gender reveal party planned for her sport-adoring boyfriend, Travis.

When she threw a baseball towards Travis, it was set to burst and release pink or blue smoke to confirm the gender of their baby, who is due in October.

But as Travis swung to hit the ball, releasing blue smoke indicating a baby boy, he was delighted and wildly celebrated alongside his friends.

And as Hannah seemingly walked up to embrace him at the moment, his pals rushed up to congratulate him, appearing to leave her on the sidelines.

The video, which is captioned "We're sooo ready to meet you," caught the attention of people who took to the comments section to see if Hannah was good.

One wrote: "How does he forget momma."

"I'm gonna' need a public formal apology from the guys," another added.

A third wrote: "I'm waaaaay too sentimental for this. I'd be mad af for centuries."

Someone else, who told Hannah to see this moment as "a red flag," added: "You shouldn't have to justify his actions. His actions spoke a thousand words. Remember this moment for future red flags. Congrats, momma, mom to mom."

The video also caught the attention of the TODAY Show, where Hannah revealed that Travis did come and hug her after the video clip ended and that she didn't see anything bad about it until she read the comments.

"What people didn't see was how he came over and gave me a huge hug and a kiss right after. We were so overjoyed and excited," she told TODAY Parents.

In a follow-up video, Hannah defended her boyfriend Travis and thanked her followers for the support.

"I promise, I'm not upset. I'm OK. I was literally laughing, she said.

She added: "Yes, he should have run and hugged me, and he knows that, and he feels terrible.

"He's the best boyfriend in the whole world, and he's going to be the best dad."

