German city renames itself to welcome Taylor Swift

The German city of Gelsenkirchen has rebranded itself to welcome Taylor Swift and her Eras Tour.

To honour the singer, the city has temporarily renamed itself 'Swiftkirchen' to welcome predicted tens of thousands of fans for her shows on July 17, 18 and 19, German news agency DPA reported.

A yellow city sign with the new name (which translates roughly to Swift’s Church) was unveiled on Tuesday by Swift fan Aleshanee Westhoff, who suggested the name to the city's mayor and started a petition a few weeks ago.

Mayor Karin Welge thanked the teenager for her "great idea" in a letter accepting the proposal.

The Swiftie sign has been emblazoned with a pink portrait of the pop star and is located in the city centre.

Several more signs "at highly frequented locations in Gelsenkirchen" will be put up in the coming days, city spokesman Markus Schwardtmann told DPA.

One of the poorest cities in Germany, Gelsenkirchen is a former coal mining town that has never recovered from the decline of its main industry.

The Ruhr city is known for its football team and a massive stadium that occasionally attracts international entertainers such as Swift.

And there is more to come in Germany’s Swiftie town.

The US singer will also receive her own stone on the Gelsenkirchen Walk of Fame, alongside local notables such as football coach Rudi Assauer and writer Ilse Kibgis, and during her concerts, the city will host open-air parties with karaoke performances.

A "Taylor Swift streetcar" is already up and running, DPA reported.

Swift's shows in Gelsenkirchen are sold out, with an estimated 70,000 Swifties heading to the Veltins-Arena.

