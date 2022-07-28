Ghislaine Maxwell is set to make as little as 15 cents an hour for cleaning toilets in prison.

Last week, Maxwell was moved to a low-security federal prison in Florida after being sentenced to 20 years for sex trafficking and aiding the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

At first, the former socialite was placed at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn but was removed after her lawyers complained about her living conditions, claiming that she was receiving harsh treatment from other inmates because of her connection to Epstein.

The former socialite is now at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee, where she is expected to be up at 6am and perform a regular job task.

In a recent report from Daily Mail, prison consultants informed them that Maxwell is going to clean bathrooms, wash dishes, or clean toilets, before being assigned a long-term job, which could involve managing payroll or reading water meters.

For this work, she is set to earn 15 to 27 cents an hour, although sources claimed that it would seem like "Disneyland" compared to her last prison, where Maxwell alleged to have been woken up every 15 minutes and served food with maggots in it.

Maxwell can move freely around a dorm with a bathroom, a quiet room and a TV room.

Still, her movements will be controlled, with the prison having to open doors to grant her access to other parts of the facility.

She will sleep in a space with two cellmates that is equipped with lockers, a desk and a chair.

Attorneys for Maxwell originally wanted her to be moved to the low-security Connecticut prison Federal Correctional Institution Danbury.

However, Holli Coulman, the co-founder of Pink Lady Prison Consultants, claimed more staff members at the facility in Tallahassee are better trained to handle Maxwell.

Coulman expressed that some inmates in the facility will 'hate' Maxwell because of her celebrity status.

She also thinks that other inmates will be around because they believe she can purchase commissary items for them.

"'It's not going to be easy for her. There will be women who have been abused themselves and will not like her at all because of her crimes.

"The prison will assign their best staff to her and will put her with an older woman who is drama-free," Coulman said.

The consultant also claimed that Maxwell should remain "humble," mind her "own business," and maintain "a low profile," even though she also noted that Maxwell's disposition "is not that way."

Following her conviction at the end of June, Maxwell has filed a notice to address that she intends to appeal her conviction and sentence.

