Woman divorces husband by exorcism after Marilyn Monroe affair suspicion

A woman who claims she 'married' the ghost of a Victorian soldier last year has now divorced him after speculations of an affair with Marilyn Monroe.

Brocarde, 40, claims she met "devilishly handsome" soldier Edwardo when the ghoul "burst" into her bedroom on a stormy night. The spectre immediately announced his love for the singer and songwriter, she said, and over time began confiding in her.



The long-haired supernatural soldier allegedly seduced Brocarde and the pair embarked on a "turbulent" love affair that hit the headlines when she announced they were to "marry" in a chapel on Halloween 2022.

Shortly after they wed the self-professed "one-woman horror story", who asked to only be referred to by her first name, told the press she was frustrated that her spooky husband got too drunk on their honeymoon to Barry Island, Wales.



As the relationship progressed, Edwardo became increasingly possessive of the woman with 185,000 Instagram followers - she said he would flit between acting in a threatening way, and then "warm and intense."



Brocarde claimed she was tired of the "free spirits" inconsistency and became irritated by the ghost's alleged "unsettling fascination" with Marilyn Monroe.



The soldier's supposed crush on the late actor kicked off on their wedding day, when, the singer said, he spotted Miss Monroe in the chapel.



Edwardo reportedly started to disappear for days and return smelling of Miss Monroe's iconic perfume Chanel No. 5, Brocarde explained.



Feeling drained by her spectacular husband's presence, Brocarde decided to consult a psychic to learn how to assert her boundaries.



Setting boundaries infuriated Edwardo, she said, and he allegedly started to haunt her with the sound of a screaming baby.



She returned to the chapel where they previously 'exchanged vows', this time to exorcise him.



She announced the split in her song 'Just Another Anthem'.

During the music video she re-enacts the demonic eviction, singing: "Toss the bouquet to a bride a day, celebrate the hate we invite to play, I'm divorcing the line of your decay, you've taken me to my knees let's play."

Recounting her experiences, the singer said: "I met Edwardo when he burst into my bedroom uninvited one dark stormy night.



"Unsettled and unable to sleep, I tossed and turned, preoccupied by an argument I'd had with her friend, it was an upsetting night and rain was lashing at the windows.



"Out of nowhere I felt an intense burning in my heart, the sensation moved slowly throughout my whole body, making me tingle, and down and out through my toes.



"I was compelled upright in bed, forced into a sitting position, I reached back to turn on the bedside light but my hand was forced back away, I tried again this time I was able to pull the cord.



"A warm breath on my neck whispered 'I love you' as the spirit departed and the room fell cold. I was left shaking and trembling in bed as tears streamed down my face.”



"After our initial meeting Edwardo slowly revealed more about himself to me," she continued. "I saw his images as a Victorian solider, he was always in his uniform, even on our wedding day, his face is devilishly handsome, shoulder length unruly hair, he looks lived in, well worn, troubled almost, there’s a pain attached to his being.



"His voice is commanding and forceful, yet he whispers to seduce.”

Despite the attraction, their love affair soured and Brocarde decided to split with the spirit.



She said: "Our relationship had always been turbulent from the beginning, with the stark contrast of him being threatening and possessive and then warm and intense but I slowly began to tire of being married to a free spirit, he was inconsistent, barely present.



"He had an unsettling fascination with Marilyn Monroe, it started on their wedding day when he spotted her in the chapel, he’d disappear for days on end and reappear, smelling of Chanel No. 5, he’d brush past Brocarde and the smell would fill the room.



"I came to the conclusion that the journey with Edwardo had no positive conclusion and is energy was dragging me down.



"There was no breakup conversation. I consulted a psychic medium to help me assert my boundaries over Edwardo and to try to tame him but it didn’t work, he grew increasingly more aggressive and nasty and began to haunt me with the sound of a screaming baby.



"I concluded that the only way to get rid of Edwardo was to exorcise him, so I embarked on the harrowing process in the chapel that we got married in. After hours he was finally purged from my system, I felt light and free and excited to be released of his troubled spirit.



"Since the exorcism I haven't felt his presence or seen him, the whole energy has shifted and life feels more light and joyful.



"I am quite adamant that I no longer want to be haunted by Edwardo so his presence isn’t welcome in my life.



"To cement that I wrote Edwardo a divorce song called “Just Another Anthem” which is an in your face message to symbolise that I’ve moved on."

