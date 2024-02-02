Twitch streamer receives nasty replies after expressing sympathy for man's cancer news

A Twitch streamer has shared her surprise at all the negative responses she received after expressing sympathy for a man on X/Twitter.

Madison, otherwise known by her Twitch name 'Gigglypuff,' had posted a reply to someone who answered a Twitter/X thread with the question, “Why do men feel the need to go through things alone?”

In one quote-retweet, a male user replied: “My first girlfriend got the ick when I cried after learning my childhood best friend had terminal cancer at 21.”



To which Madison felt bad for the guy's situation and responded: “That’s so messed up, I’m really sorry that happened.”

However, she was soon inundated with negative comments that claimed she only replied to the man in order to promote her OnlyFans - despite the fact she doesn't have an account with the adult-based content platform.

For example, one person commented: “Oh my god, shut the f*** up. No one wants to pay money to see your sh***y nudes.”

The Twitch streamer posted screenshots of the negative comments she has been receiving and wrote: "just being nice to a random man online and this is the response that I get …..?" which the thread has since received over 6m views.

Despite another user highlight the fact Madison does not have an OnlyFans, the guy replied: "She literally has a linktree, my guy."

Although there is a linktree in Madison's bio, there is no link to an OnlyFans account.

While others didn't believe her and said her Twitch name 'Gigglypuff' was evidence of this as someone wrote: "A female Twitch streamer named ‘Gigglypuff.’ I’m sure it’s nice, wholesome family fun!"

Madison was quick to shut this down as she shared that the origins behind her Twitch name had to do with Gigglypuff the Pokémon as she is a huge fan of the franchise and plays the games on her stream.

While Madison also received an influx of supportive comments from people, as one person wrote: "Love how he noticed the linktree but not the ‘Harvard graduate.'"

"Guess we know what he was looking for. Maybe that’s why he’s so upset, couldn’t find what he was looking for."

Another person commented: "I’ve seen these kinds of things a lot and it’s always either to a woman being nice to someone or just anyone being nice to a woman. They just really hate women."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter



Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.