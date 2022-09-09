A young girl has melted the hearts of a nation with an emotional reaction to the Queen's death.

In a clip shared on TikTok, Han (@hanbao0909) wrote: "My little niece is devastated about the passing of Her Majesty. R.I.P".

When asked why she was crying, Jasmine responds, "I'm going to miss our Queen," before giving her auntie a hug. The girl sobbed while watching the news break, telling Han how she was learning about the Queen at school.

Han consoled her niece, saying: "It's fine, Jasmine. It's okay."

Hundreds of empathetic viewers rushed to the clip, with one calling the Queen "magical for our children."

"I think the Jubilee got all kids hyper about the queen. My three-year-old was upset as well," another shared.

Many others were left in floods of tears.

"Awww, poor darling just got me in tears now bless her," one user penned, with another user reiterated: "Now I'm crying. Bless her."

Another comment called Jasmine a "lovely empathetic person."



The news of the Queen's passing sent shockwaves across the world on Thursday (September 8), as celebrities headed to social media to lead tributes.

Friend to the royal family Sir Elton John released a statement, reading: "Along with the rest of the nation, I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s passing. She was an inspiring presence to be around, and lead the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace."

Victoria Beckham wrote on Instagram: "Today is a very sad day not just for our country but for the entire world. I’m deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved Monarch, Her Majesty The Queen. She will be remembered for her steadfast loyalty and service and my thoughts are with the royal family at this incredibly sad time."

"I mourn with my country the passing of our greatest Queen. With a heavy heart I say it is devastating the thought of England without Queen Elizabeth II," Ozzy Osbourne shared on Twitter.

