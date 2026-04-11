Golden eagles could be reintroduced to England with new funding, ministers say

Bird lovers could see golden eagles return to England, the Government has said, as it announced new funding to explore their reintroduction.

Mentioned more than 40 times in Shakespeare’s work, the bird of prey has a huge two-metre wingspan and plays a vital role in keeping the whole ecosystem in balance as an apex predator.

Golden eagles play a vital role in keeping the ecosystem in balance, but were virtually wiped out in England by sheep farmers and gamekeepers (iStock/PA)

The species was once widespread across England, but it was virtually wiped out by sheep farmers and gamekeepers in the Victorian era, who viewed them as a threat to lambs and game birds, compounded by 20th-century pesticide use affecting their fertility.

Only a handful of pairs have been seen in England in the last 150 years, with the last eagle dying in the Lake District in 2016, though they are still found in Scotland.

A study by Forestry England, published on Sunday, found that England now has the capacity to sustain golden eagle populations again.

The paper identified eight potential “recovery zones” as the most suitable areas, mostly in the north of England, although it could take more than a decade until breeding populations are established in the area.

In response, Environment Secretary Emma Reynolds approved £1 million in additional funding to help pave the way for a recovery programme.

Eagles could be reintroduced as early as 2027 (Alamy/PA)

This could include reintroduction efforts that would see juveniles aged six to eight weeks old released as early as next year.

Ms Reynolds said: “This government is committed to protecting and restoring our most threatened native wildlife – and that includes bringing back iconic species like the golden eagle.

“Backed by £1 million of government funding – we will work alongside partners and communities to make the golden eagle a feature of English landscapes once again.”

In Southern Scotland, golden eagle populations have recovered to record numbers because of a major project to restore their populations in the area.

Satellite tracking indicates that some of these translocated birds have already begun to fly across the border and explore northern England, the Government said.

It is hoped the funding will help to support golden eagles from Scotland, as well as for reintroductions across England (Alamy/PA)

It is hoped the new funding will help to support these birds in England, coupled with targeted reintroductions.

Forestry England’s research found that Scottish birds could be seen across northern England within 10 years, but it will take longer for breeding golden eagles to become established in England.

Mike Seddon, Forestry England chief executive, said: “The detailed findings of our feasibility study will guide us with our partners, Restoring Upland Nature, to take the next steps to explore the recovery of golden eagles in northern England.

“This (Environment Department) funding means we can build on the good work we have begun, taking the time to build support and engage with local communities, landowners and land managers and conservation organisations.”

The project has been described as ‘truly exciting and potentially game-changing’ (Alamy/PA)

Ministers said the charity Restoring Upland Nature (RUN) will lead the new project alongside other partners, including Forestry England, seeking to replicate the success of the south of Scotland project.

Cat Barlow, RUN chief executive, said: “This presents a truly exciting and potentially game-changing moment for the return of golden eagles to Northern England.

“Our priority will be to listen, to work in partnership, and to ensure that golden eagle recovery supports both nature and the people who manage these landscapes, so that everyone can enjoy the thrill of seeing golden eagles flying high once again across the uplands of the UK.”

The funding comes as part of the £60 million in species recovery funding announced by the Environment Department last week.

It ties into work aimed at meeting the UK’s legally binding target to halt the decline in species abundance by 2030 and reduce species extinction risk by 2042 against 2022 levels.