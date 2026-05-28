Trump confuses Venezuela for Iran in latest ‘concerning’ blunder

Not for the first time, Donald Trump appeared to confuse Iran with Venezuela again, sparking fresh health concerns.

The moment, which was branded ‘concerning’ by critics online, happened during a cabinet meeting.

Trump said: "I don't go into war, I go into conflict… Despite the conflict with Venezuela who no longer has a navy, no longer has an air force, no longer has a lot of people that were leading the country into very bad places."

He went on to say: "Their leadership is gone. Their second is gone. We're dealing with half of their third as half of their third is gone too."

It’s been almost three months since the US and Israel began launching strikes against Iran as Trump claimed Tehran’s nuclear ambitions posed an imminent threat to Americans.

Earlier this year, American forces snatched the leader of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, in January and flew him to New York to face drug charges.

Trump’s latest apparent gaffe, which observers are claiming saw him mix up Venezuela with Iran, has sparked a big reaction online.

The Republicans Against Trump account wrote: “Trump confuses Venezuela with Iran: “Despite the conflict with Venezuela, who no longer has a navy, no longer has an air force.”

“Shame on the people around Trump for continuing to put him through this. This is elder abuse. Enough is enough.

“25th Amendment now!”





The MediasTouch account wrote: “Who needs a cognitive test when we see this every day.”

“If Biden……. Oh, nevermind. Sigh,” another wrote.

A major UFC event is coming to the White House next month, as Donald Trump plans celebrations for both the nation's 250th anniversary and his own 80th birthday.

However, it’s got critics asking the same question – if it’s safe to build a 5,000 seater arena and host an event at the White House outdoors, why do we need Trump's $400 ballroom at all?

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