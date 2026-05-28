GTA 6 LIVE: Trailer 3 release speculation swirls

GTA 6 trailer 3 speculation is spreading social media as fans continue to wait for new updates from Rockstar Games.

Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar's parent company, recently confirmed during an earnings call GTA 6 remains on track to release on 19 November, with marketing to start in the summer and pre-orders are expected to open then too.

Grand Theft Auto VI is the most anticipated game of all time and gamers continue to avidly track Rockstar's next trailer reveal, gameplay leaks, release date clues and map rumours online.

Indy100's dedicated GTA 6 live blog below brings you the latest breaking news, trailer 3 rumours, pre-order updates and fan reactions as they happen.

Trailer 3 announcement v shadow drop speculation from GTA6 Fans are debating if they would prefer to see Rockstar Games shadow drop GTA 6 trailer 3, like it did with trailer 2, or announce it in advance like it did with trailer 1. Redditor zabovsky posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit: "Hope they'll announce trailer 3 instead of shadow dropping it - just to witness this one more time." The user posted examples of other games being promoted using the colour palette and style Rockstar used to promote GTA 6 trailer 1. And others have been commenting with their thoughts. ozoneseba said: "It was absolutely amazing time, lame that the trailer was leaked just hours before official release." iamaniceandgoodprson said: "This was such an awesome moment in gaming. I can't recall another time studios / games ever banded together to recognise one of the leading players like this." sleepcriminal007 said: "This shows that Rockstar Games is 'THE' most famous game company in the world." EigenstateX said: "Rockstar is genuinely the only company in the world that can announce a trailer and have their entire competition literally run free marketing for them. Those 48 hours were just legendary... Hands off!" No_Thought_3854 said: "They'll most likely shadow drop it."

GTA 6 trailer 3 release speculation swirls from GTA6 GTA 6 trailer 3 speculation is swirling social media as fans continue to wait for official game updates from Rockstar Games. In the GTA 6 Subreddit, Redditor BorrisZ posted a comparison showing there were 177 days between the release of Red Dead Redemption 2 trailer 3 and the game itself. When the user posted, there were 176 days left before the release of GTA 6 without any sign of trailer 3 yet. BorrisZ said: "Damn." And others have been having their say in the comments. Alan_Cow said: "Trailer 3 of GTA 5 was 143 days before launch, so I guess still on track." dukenuk3m said: "RDR2 had a series of videos as well about towns, activities, hand-to-hand combat etc up to launch." Puzzleheaded-Emu6338 said: "I mean just remember that we made it 518 days between trailer 1 and 2 so we've already experienced the worst of it."

GTA 6 release date confirmed by Take-Two During a recent earnings call, Take-Two Interactive confirmed GTA 6 remains on track to release on 19 November. Take-Two also confirmed marketing is still planned to start this summer and pre-orders are expected to open when this starts. In prepared remarks ahead of the earnings call, Zelnick said: "We believe Fiscal 2027 will establish new record levels of operating performance driven by the 19 November launch of GTA 6, along with strong execution across our portfolio." Speaking to IGN ahead of that call, Zelnick said: "I've been saying for some time that the release date is 19 November. We obviously reiterated that, so we feel really good about it." Zelnick also spoke with Variety ahead of the call and was asked if GTA 6's price would be tied to it. He replied "No. We never make marketing announcements in our analyst calls. Never ever ever." Zelnick confirmed marketing will start in the summer. "So the next few weeks I don't think it’ll be summertime yet but when it's summertime, Rockstar expects to start marketing GTA 6," added Zelnick." It also seems pre-orders will start when Rockstar starts marketing GTA 6. Jason Schreier posted on BlueSky: "In an interview with Bloomberg today, CEO Strauss Zelnick said he didn't know where this week's Best Buy rumours came from and that pre-orders typically start alongside marketing (which will begin this summer)." During the call, when answering investor questions, Zelnick said: "I actually think if we're fortunate enough, and perhaps even do a bit better than we expect, GTA 6 won't just be good for Take-Two and our labels - but it will be good for the industry as a whole."

Red Dead Online update Sure enough, Rockstar Games has shared an update about Red Dead Online on social media. A post said: "There's a competitive streak running through the Red Dead Online Featured Series with 3x RDO$ and XP on an assortment of Showdown Modes. "Plus get 4x RDO$ and XP in Naturalist Free Roam Events, 4x Rewards on Races and more through 1 June."

Trailer 3 'verdict' reaction from GTA6 Redditors have been reacting to Rockstar Games sharing a Red Dead Online update on bilibili. MF_Mood1 posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit: "Pack it up bois. That insider lost the bet." And others have been commenting with their thoughts. NeoAyden said: "Feels straight up rude for them to post about Red Dead Online on the day GTA 6 would have been here man." APTAPTAPT69 said: "WHAT THE F***." AceOfSpades_4 said: "-£1,000." PrimoKnight469 said: "Well s***. Maybe they'll still drop it tomorrow. Double post." Dapper_Beginning3591 said: "Wow it's almost as if the CEO of the company said that marketing kicks off in the summer and not in May. How weird."

GTA 6 trailer 3 release official verdict 'revealed' Rockstar Games seems to have revealed the verdict on if GTA 6 trailer 3 will release today (Tuesday 26 May) and it's looking very unlikely. There's speculation that Rockstar may mark 26 May, the date GTA 6 was due to release before the latest delay to 19 November, by acknowledging this and releasing new material for the game. Someone understood to be an industry insider also claimed the trailer would release today along with "something" at the PlayStation State of Play on 2 June. Graczardi has previously said they're "head of the video games department" for a company in Poland and is "in charge of purchasing stock" which is why they "get things early". They've previously correctly leaked the 007 First Light Nintendo Switch 2 delay, the PS5 port of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 and the boxed version of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered. On GTA Forums, Graczardi posted: "If you can give me a link where I can bet 1,000 euros that the third GTA 6 trailer will be out on Tuesday, I'll place the bet : )" However Rockstar has posted a trailer for Red Dead Online on bilibili this morning. Usually, Rockstar posts on this platform first before sharing the same post across other social media feeds later in the day. And if this continues to be the case, it looks like the studio will share Red Dead Online news as usual instead of anything GTA 6 trailer 3 related.

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