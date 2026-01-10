Golden Globes 2026: How to watch, start times, and nominations

The Golden Globes are back for their 83rd year. Hollywood’s biggest stars will gather at The Beverly Hilton for a night of glitz, glamour, and recognition of the year’s top film and television achievements.
From the nominees to watch times, here’s everything you need to know to catch the 2026 Golden Globes.
Golden Globes 2026 date and start time
The 2026 Golden Globes will take place on Sunday 11 January, at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.
For viewers in the UK, the ceremony begins at 1am GMT on Monday 12 January.
How to watch the Golden Globes 2026
In the US, you can watch the Golden Globes live on CBS or stream it via Paramount+.
Unfortunately, there won’t be a live broadcast in the UK. Fans can still follow the event through social media updates, livestream highlights, and news coverage from the ceremony.
Who is hosting the 2026 Golden Globes?
Comedian and actress Nikki Glaser returns to host the Golden Globes for the second consecutive year.
Who are the celebrity presenters at the Golden Globes?
This year’s awards will be presented by an all-star lineup including: George Clooney, Miley Cyrus, Kevin Hart, Amanda Seyfried, Ana de Armas, Ayo Edebiri, Chris Pine, Colman Domingo, Dakota Fanning, Dave Franco, Diane Lane, Jason Bateman, Joe Keery, Judd Apatow, Justin Hartley, Kathryn Hahn, Keegan-Michael Key, Kyra Sedgwick, Lalisa Manobal, Luke Grimes, Marlon Wayans, Melissa McCarthy, Mila Kunis, Minnie Driver, Orlando Bloom, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, Sean Hayes, Wanda Sykes, Will Arnett, and Zoë Kravitz.
Golden Globes 2026 nominations – full list of nominees
Film
Best film – drama
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- It Was Just an Accident
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Best film – musical or comedy
- Blue Moon
- Bugonia
- Marty Supreme
- No Other Choice
- Nouvelle Vague
- One Battle After Another
Best female actor in a film – drama
- Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)
- Jennifer Lawrence (Die My Love)
- Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value)
- Julia Roberts (After The Hunt)
- Tessa Thompson (Hedda)
- Eva Victor (Sorry, Baby)
Best male actor in a film – drama
- Joel Edgerton (Train Dreams)
- Oscar Isaac (Frankenstein)
- Dwayne Johnson (The Smashing Machine)
- Michael B. Jordan (Sinners)
- Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent)
- Jeremy Allen White (Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere)
Best female actor in a film – musical or comedy
- Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You)
- Cynthia Erivo (Wicked: For Good)
- Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue)
- Chase Infiniti (One Battle After Another)
- Amanda Seyfried (The Testament of Ann Lee)
- Emma Stone (Bugonia)
Best male actor in a film – musical or comedy
- Timothee Chalamet (Marty Supreme)
- George Clooney (Jay Kelly)
- Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another)
- Lee Byung-Hun (No Other Choice)
- Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)
- Jesse Plemons (Bugonia)
Best film – animated
- Arco
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle
- Elio
- Kpop Demon Hunters
- Little Amelie or the Character of Rain
- Zootopia 2
Best film – non-English language
- It Was Just An Accident
- No Other Choice
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sirat
- The Voice of Hind Rajab
Best female actor in a supporting role in a film
- Emily Blunt (The Smashing Machine)
- Elle Fanning (Sentimental Value)
- Ariana Grande (Wicked: For Good)
- Inga Ibsdoller Lilleaas (Sentimental Value)
- Amy Madigan (Weapons)
- Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)
Best male actor in a supporting role in a film
- Benicio Del Toro (One Battle After Another)
- Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein)
- Paul Mescal (Hamnet)
- Sean Penn (One Battle After Another)
- Adam Sandler (Jay Kelly)
- Stellan Skarsgard (Sentimental Value)
Best director – film
- Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)
- Ryan Cooglers (Sinners)
- Guillermo Del Toro (Frankenstein)
- Jafar Panahi (It Was Just An Accident)
- Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)
- Chloe Zhao (Hamnet)
Best screenplay – film
- Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)
- Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme)
- Ryan Coogler (Sinners)
- Jafar Panahi (It Was Just An Accident)
- Eskil Vogt & Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)
- Chloe Zhao & Maggie O’Farrell (Hamnet)
Best original score – film
- Alexandre Desplat (Frankenstein)
- Ludwig Goransson (Sinners)
- Jonny Greenwood (One Battle After Another)
- Kangding Ray (Sirat)
- Max Richter (Hamnet)
- Hans Zimmer (F1)
Best original song – film
- “Dream As One” (Avatar: Fire and Ash) by Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen
- “Golden” (Kpop Demon Hunters) by Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun, Kim Eun-jae (EJAE), Mark Sonnenblick
- “I Lied To You” (Sinners) by Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson
- “No Place Like Home” (Wicked: For Good) by Stephen Schwartz
- “The Girl In The Bubble” (Wicked: For Good) by Stephen Schwartz
- “Train Dreams” (Train Dreams) by Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner
Cinematic and box office achievement
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- F1
- Kpop Demon Hunters
- Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning
- Sinners
- Weapons
- Wicked: For Good
- Zootopia 2
Cecil B DeMille award
Helen Mirren
Television
Best television series – drama
- The Diplomat
- The Pitt
- Pluribus
- Severance
- Slow Horses
- The White Lotus
Best television series – musical or comedy
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
- The Studio
Best television limited series, anthology series or television film
- Adolescence
- All Her Fault
- The Beast In Me
- Black Mirror
- Dying For Sex
- The Girlfriend
Best female actor in a television series – drama
- Rhea Seehorn (Pluribus)
- Kathy Bates (Matlock)
- Britt Lower (Severance)
- Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)
- Helen Mirren (Mobland)
- Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
Best male actor in a television series – drama
- Sterling K. Brown (Paradise)
- Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)
- Mark Ruffalo (Task)
- Adam Scott (Severance)
- Noah Wyle (The Pitt)
- Diego Luna (Andor)
Best female actor in a television series – musical or comedy
- Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This)
- Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
- Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)
- Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)
- Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)
- Jean Smart (Hacks)
Best male actor in a television series – musical or comedy
- Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)
- Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
- Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
- Glen Powell (Chad Powers)
- Seth Rogen (The Studio)
- Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
Best female actor in a television limited series, anthology series or television film
- Sarah Snook (All Her Fault)
- Claire Danes (The Beast In Me)
- Rashida Jones (Black Mirror)
- Amanda Seyfried (Long Bright River)
- Michelle Williams (Dying for Sex)
- Robin Wright (The Girlfriend)
Best male actor in television limited series, anthology series or television film
- Jacob Elordi (The Narrow Road to the Deep North)
- Paul Giamatti (Black Mirror)
- Stephen Graham (Adolescence)
- Charlie Hunnam (Monster: The Ed Gein Story)
- Jude Law (Black Rabbit)
- Matthew Rhys (The Beast in Me)
Best supporting female actor on television
- Carrie Coon (The White Lotus)
- Erin Doherty (Adolescence)
- Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
- Catherine O’Hara (The Studio)
- Parker Posey (The White Lotus)
- Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus)
Best supporting male actor on television
- Owen Cooper (Adolescence)
- Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
- Walton Goggins (The White Lotus)
- Jason Isaacs (The White Lotus)
- Tramell Tillman (Severance)
- Ashley Walters (Adolescence)
Best standup comedy on television
- Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?
- Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life
- Kevin Kart: Acting My Age
- Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts
- Ricky Gervais: Mortality
- Sarah Silverman: Postmortem
Best Podcast
- Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
- Call Her Daddy
- Good Hang with Amy Poehler
- The Mel Robbins Podcast
- SmartLess
- Up First
Carol Burnett award
Sarah Jessica Parker
