Strange naked 'creature' spotted on Google Street View

A strange naked creature with long, floppy arms has been spotted on Google Street View.

The bizarre figure appears to be running across a field with its elongated limbs flailing behind it.

The nude creature was spotted on a desolate road.

It was seen near the Bears Ears Visitor Center in the town of Buff, southeast of Salt Lake City, Utah, US.

Online sleuths have been baffled about what it could be.

However, the truth behind the creepy creature was disappointing to many.

The naked figure is actually a farm scarecrow used to deter unwanted animals and curious visitors.

Wacky scarecrows are quite common in the remote town.

Earlier this year, a ‘radioactive mutant’ was spotted at an abandoned fairground in Chernobyl on Google Street View.

The Chernobyl nuclear disaster took place in April 1986 when tens of thousands of people were evacuated, mainly from the city of Pripyat in northern Ukraine.

Today, Pripyat remains an abandoned ‘ghost town’ within the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone.

TikTok user ‘Arianleonel’ posted a clip of him perusing areas of Pripyat on Google Maps.

The video shows him searching around the fairground before spotting something unusual near the decrepit Ferris wheel.

He zooms in to reveal a person in a purple jacket lurking behind a tree.

