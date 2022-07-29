A grandma had one final wish ahead of her death: to have a giant penis monument on top of her grave.

Catarina Orduña Pérez, 99 – better known as Doña Cata by her community – took an alternative (arguably iconic) approach to planning her farewell. She skipped over the flower arrangements and touching sentiments and instead opted for a statue that resembled a "five-and-a-half foot tall penis and balls weighing nearly 600 pounds."

Her grandson, Álvaro Mota Limón, unveiled the hefty figure over the weekend.

He toldVice, "She was always very avant-garde, very forward thinking about things. She always said, in the Mexican sense, that we were vergas."

The term "vergas" can mean many things depending on the context. It can be a savage insult or, on the flip side, a heartfelt compliment. It also commonly translates to "c**ks" in English.

Her grandson explained that Doña Cata called family members "vergas" with "integrity, courage, passion, and at the same time, love and joy."

Years before her death, her grandson recalled how Doña Cata "saw life with great optimism and that problems shouldn’t overwhelm us,"

“One should not give up. When problems arose, you needed to face them head-on.”

When the unique request was initially brought up, he brushed it off as a joke. Mota Limón reapproached the concept, recalling: "She told me that it was her desire so that no one would forget her and that everything we loved about her would be remembered more easily."

Following her death on January 20 2021, he said: "We talked as a family and decided to make her dream come true."

Isidro Lavoignet, the engineer who created the statue, told the publication: "At first I thought it was a joke, because it’s not very common to see these kinds of sculptures or monuments, and even less so in the memory of someone who’s deceased."

Now, that's serious BDE.

