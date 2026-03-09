‘Grandma hobbies’ are booming with Gen Z – here’s why

Emma MacTaggart’s demanding early career in investment banking left her with precious little free time, and even less of it screen-free. By the age of 23, she found herself constantly tethered to her phone after long work hours. Seeking an antidote to this digital dependency, she and her flatmates embarked on a quest for a new hobby, ultimately rediscovering needlepoint – a craft she’d briefly learned as a child.

"It was a really therapeutic way to kind of distract yourself from either work or stress, but also just do something with your hands instead of doomscrolling," MacTaggart explained, describing how they became "completely obsessed." Her experience is far from unique; she is among a growing number of young people turning to analog activities to escape technology and reconnect with a more tactile, childlike sense of creativity.

This resurgence of traditional pastimes, somewhat ironically, has been amplified by its trendiness on social media. Hobbies once affectionately, or perhaps dismissively, labelled "grandma hobbies" online – such as knitting, gardening, and needlepoint – are now captivating Gen-Z and millennials. Other offline, hands-on pursuits like pottery, origami, and even blacksmithing are also experiencing a significant surge in popularity.

While many embraced these activities during the 2020 pandemic lockdowns, providing a much-needed outlet for increased free time, the appeal of "grandma hobbies" has endured beyond a temporary fad, with their online presence continuing to grow. MacTaggart, now 26, has even transformed her passion into a business. Despite not considering herself inherently "crafty," she founded "What’s the Stitch," selling needlepoint canvases, accessories, and digital designs, all while cultivating a strong social media following.

Emma MacTaggart, founder of What's the Stitch needlepoint business AP Photo/Richard Drew

Her creations often feature a touch of cheeky humour and occasional profanity, injecting a modern twist into a historically conservative craft. "It is such a historically buttoned up craft, so it’s fun to put a young spin on it," she noted. This blend of tradition and contemporary flair resonates with a generation seeking both authenticity and personal expression.

The psychological benefits of such activities are significant, according to Jaime Kurtz, a psychology professor at James Madison University specialising in happiness. She highlights how these hobbies can reduce anxiety and stress, offering a sense of accomplishment through focused, challenging engagement. "Hobbies are really important, and a lot of us have lost them, or we just don’t prioritize them enough, or we think we’re too busy," Kurtz said. "But just finding little bits of time to carve out to do these kinds of things is a really wise use of time."

Clara Sherman, co-founder of So Bam Fun, a company aiming to "reinvigorate" mahjong for a younger demographic, echoes this sentiment. She describes reaching a "zen state" when playing with friends. "You kind of feel like you’re existing in this little bubble of just myself, my friends and this game we’re all enjoying together," she explained. "It just really does allow you to shut off the rest of the world."

Yet, not all young hobbyists are seeking a complete digital detox. Some are actively integrating modern technology to enhance their analog experiences. Isaiah Scott, a birdwatcher, artist, and content creator, relies on the eBird app to log and track his observations, simultaneously contributing to scientific research and conservation efforts.

Scott acknowledges the stereotype of his generation being "glued to their phones," but argues that this access "opens so many doors to get involved in hobbies that may have been forgotten about or (are) just difficult to get into otherwise." For Scott, based in Savannah, Georgia, birdwatching evokes the thrill of his childhood Pokémon games: "It feels like a video game, but in real life." He likens travelling to new regions to "unlocking a new map" and accumulating species to achieving a "high score," having personally sighted around 800 different types of birds.

Beyond personal enrichment, birdwatching has inspired Scott, 22, to a mission of conservation. He founded the non-profit Rookery and Roots Conservancy and recently acquired a 16-acre parcel of land in Rincon, Georgia, to protect wildlife habitats – a purchase made possible, in part, by the platform he built online.

Emma MacTaggart works on a needlepoint in her studio, in New York AP Photo/Richard Drew

Similarly, online exposure has enabled other analog artisans to build thriving businesses. Anna Weare, a full-time blacksmith and farrier known as AnvilAnna online, gained international recognition through her TikTok videos. She believes the renewed interest in blacksmithing and other centuries-old practices stems from a weariness with a hyper-digitalised world and mass-produced, often inferior, goods. Her coveted one-piece spurs, celebrated for their durability and rarity, command a year-long waiting list.

"People, now more than ever, are realizing that things made in factories or mass produced, they wear out so quickly," Weare, 27, observed. Whether customers are buying her products or inspired to pick up a hammer themselves, she notes, "people want longevity, and this craft has been around for so long for a reason."

A strong sense of community also binds many of these crafters and hobbyists. Kristie Landing, founder of Verse & Sip – a platform for poets and poetry enthusiasts – shares videos of letter writing, letter locking, wax seals, and origami. She frequently receives questions from an "active community" of viewers, not just about tools, but also about connecting with one another.

Responding to an abundance of comments from followers eager to swap letters, Landing recently launched a pen pal matching service. She also created the Verse & Sip Mail Club, which delivers an original poem and accompanying tea monthly to hundreds of subscribers worldwide. Her aim is to offer a "slower moment" on platforms designed for rapid consumption. "These kind of stop you in the scroll," she said, hoping to replicate the joy of reading a hard copy poem with a cup of tea.

Many hobbyists assert that their chosen activities are not fleeting trends but rather a deliberate embrace of the analog world. As for the "grandma hobbies" label, MacTaggart embraces it wholeheartedly. "I joke with my friends that I have been a grandma my whole life," she quipped, "so it’s only fitting that this is now my career."