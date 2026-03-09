Future Games Show Spring 2026: What will be announced?

Future Games Show Spring 2026 is just around the corner where loads of updates on games releasing soon, from AAA to smaller indie titles, will be shared.

The event is being hosted as part of GDC Festival of Gaming in San Francisco where the business-to-business (B2B) games industry comes together.

As well as Future Games Show, FGS Live will be held straight afterwards, with even more reveals and news about future games.

Here's a look at everything we know so far about Future Games Show Spring 2026 and FGS Live, including what will be announced.

What will be announced at Future Games Show Spring 2026?

Future Games Show's official social media account has confirmed Directive 8020, Hello Sunshine, Project Shadowglass, Quite a Ride, Samson: A Tyndalston Story, Silver Pines, Stupid Never Dies, The Dungeon Experience and There Are No Ghosts At the Grand will be featured with more to be announced.

There will be more than 40 games shown in total including world premieres.

In FGS Live, there will be updates on Deep Rock Galactic: Rouge Core, Mr Magpie's Harmless Card Game and Project Songbird.

Previous Future Games Show events have revealed details about AAA games too, including Resident Evil Requiem, so there might be updates on huge upcoming titles such as 007: First Light although this is purely speculative.

With Shai Matheson as a co-host, there could be more information shared about LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight.

Darwin's Paradox! and Mouse: PI for Hire are two titles that have been featured on Future Games Show's social media feeds so there could be updates on these anticipated titles too.

Future Games Show Spring 2026 Showcase takes place on 12 March / Future

When is Future Games Show Spring 2026?

Future Games Show Spring 2026 starts at 8pm GMT (4pm ET / 1pm PT) on Thursday (12 March). FGS Live follows straight after that with even more trailers, news and announcements.

When Future Games Show Spring 2026 was confirmed, Daniel Dawkins, content director of Future Games Show at Future, said: “The Future Games Show prides itself on being the best place to discover inventive and original upcoming games, debuting the multi-award winning Blue Prince and exclusive trailers from acclaimed indies such as Cairn, Promise Mascot Agency and Bionic Bay.

"In a record-breaking 2025, Future Games Show shared all-new material from some of the world’s biggest games, including Resident Evil Requiem, skate and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

"One of our biggest world premieres, The Expanse: Osiris Reborn, saw the second biggest Steam follower increase of the entire summer showcase season.

"The Future Games Show is home to the most-exciting multiformat games in the world, from big budget to micro-indie. With our new show, FGS Live From, offering an even more eclectic range of titles and genres, we can't wait to share what we have in store for 2026."

Future Games Show: Spring Showcase 2026 www.youtube.com

How can I watch Future Games Show Spring 2026?



Both shows will be broadcast on Future Games Show's official YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, X / Twitter and TikTok accounts. It will also be streamed on GamesRadar+ and more.



The stream can be viewed in the embedded video above too.

Who is presenting Future Games Show Spring 2026?

Devora Wilde is one of the co-hosts. She has starred in Baldur's Gate 3, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and Split Fiction.

She said: "I am incredibly excited to be hosting the Future Games Show Spring Showcase on 12 March. The show promises exclusives and world premieres from some of the most creative studios in the world. I'm looking forward to sharing new reveals and giving fans an early look at what’s ahead this year."

The other is Shai Matheson, who is playing Batman in LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight and has also starred in Wuthering Waves and Dragon Quest XI.

He said: "Don’t miss it, we will be unveiling world premieres, exclusive trailers and so much more."

FGS Live is being hosted by Nathan Byrne and Amy Mallett.

